No matter where you go in Avowed, there’s no shortage of people in need to help. The Living Lands are a place where you can get away from the shackles of the past. Maybe you did something bad or broke the law. Well, the Living Lands hopes to shelter you from any misgivings. Or at least that’s what some people seem to think. One elderly duo think just that, as their past has caught up to them, but in order to escape it once more, they must flee.

Accepting the Quest

Close

As soon as you enter Paradis, you will be stricken by a bad case of death. Fortunately, the Envoy has more to do in the story and is immediately brought back from the land of the dead. Here is where many of the side quests in Paradis become open to you, and Escape Plan is one of them. After exiting the infirmary, you will notice a young woman trying to get your attention.

Remei Gardiola is her name, and she is looking to enlist your aid in helping some friends of hers to escape the eyes of Paradis in favor of the more raggedy Thirdborn. Remei will give you two tasks before seeing the couple: acquiring the Land Deeds from the individual handling their paperwork and a flower called Ondra’s Kiss, which is said to help with blindness.

Collecting the Materials