Working in the mines is no easy job, but someone has to do it. In Avowed, they play a very key part in Thirdborn’s defenses, as it helps produce a good number of miners to power their weaponry, something that the small but heavily geared city needs.

Unfortunately, a travesty has fallen upon it, and it’s up to the Envoy to set it right.

Accepting the Quest

Upon arriving in the Shatterscarp for the first time, you probably will be in awe of the vast desert landscape. Alongside it though, is an Aedyran Soldier who has a little bit of trouble that she wants you to help with. This nameless soldier informs you that the sulfur mines in the area are in need of some aid as they have become infested with giant spiders.

Hopefully, you don’t have arachnophobia, because these spiders are bigger than you are. The mines in the west are just north of your position, so head over there, and you’ll run into a miner and grain merchant arguing over the state of the mine.

Inside the Mines