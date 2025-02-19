Soldiers need to be disciplined and strong-willed, but in this Avowed quest, they are far from that. They have taken actions into their own hands and split off from the Thirdborn city and created their own militia. Their goal is noble, taking care of a threat no one else has successfully completed, but doing so has angered their superiors.

Accepting the Quest