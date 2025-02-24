Fending for yourself in the Living Lands of Avowed is no easy task, as you have to deal with the Dreamthrall, the undead, nature and so much more. For one farmer, it’s bandits, as he finds himself without food. It’s now up to the Envoy to investigate a theft that has left one man and his family struggling to survive.

Accepting Quest

Located directly east of the southern entrance of Fior mes Iverno, local farmer Sielo Piannini is having trouble feeding himself and his family, but it’s not necessarily because of a bad season. While blights and wildlife have not helped the situation, he now has to deal with bandits making off with their harvests.

These bandits have made off with months' worth of food he has been storing, ensuring that his family goes hungry. He points you in the direction of the stream up north, where he believes the bandits went to.

Riverside Cave