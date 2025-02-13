Throughout your adventures in Avowed, you will come across various NPCs who are in need of aid. Some of them are begging you to do something about their troubles, but then there are characters like Ilora. She is a mysterious individual who is locked in a cell upon arriving on the small, infested island, which is never a good sign. It also doesn’t bode well that her cellmate seems to be a corpse, and everyone outside the cell has also met their maker. Now comes the big question: should you free her?

How to Free Ilora

Close

The first thing the player needs to do in order to free Ilora is find the cell key. Unfortunately, it’s not just lying around the room for you to easily access. Thankfully, it’s not too far. It’s located in the other room to the west, but unfortunately, the doorway is barred.

In order to get in there, the Envoy will need to do a little bit of climbing. Head to the back of the room to find a number of crates stacked on one another with a yellow and purple flag draped over them. Climb upward and jump across the small gap. There is now a small intersection; to the left is to progress the story as you will obtain a Common Bow to shoot the Magran’s Fury to burn the vines below.

Once you’ve done this, head back, but don’t climb down the crates. Instead, there will be a small pool of blood and wood flooring where there really shouldn’t be any. There will be an icon here that indicates you’re able to smash it. Do so and hop down. Here you will find an Interrogation Log of the Ilora, giving you a better idea who you’re dealing with. The Forth Northreach Jail Key is hanging right beside the barred door.

Should You Free Ilora?