The Envoy needs to arm himself with the best equipment possible in Avowed’s Living Lands, and there’s nothing better than the versatile Hel’s Tongue. This blade ends up being one of the better two-handed weapons for not only melee classes, but is highly recommended for magic users, at least as a secondary weapon.

Related Avowed: Heart of Valor Quest Guide The heart of a giant beast is one of the most valuable artifacts in the world of Avowed, and it's your job to get it back for an old sailor.

What is Hel’s Tongue?

Hel’s Tongue is a unique Exceptional Quality sword found in Shatterscarp’s wastelands that has already been upgraded once.

This sword acts as a surprisingly decent secondary loadout for mage users due to its Soul Reaver skill that restores 10% of your Essence upon a kill. While there are tons of food that can be eaten to slowly regenerate Essence, Essence Potions themselves aren’t super plentiful in the world. Because of this, you’ll constantly be left with low Essence during a fight, even if you have a fully upgraded Grimoire or skills.

So, because Avowed allows you to swap between weapon loadouts on the fly, when you’re low on Essence, you can swap to this sword to regenerate a good portion. It certainly helps that this sword in general is very powerful and can be a good substitute for more warrior-based classes until a dedicated HP-regen weapon is found.

Hel's Tongue Stats

Main Stats

149 Physical Damage

140 Stun

20 Stamina Cost

3% Critical Hit Chance

Emotional: Hits deal 10% bonus Fire Damage against enemies above 50% Maximum Health / Hits deal 10% bonus Frost Damage against enemies below 50% Maximum Health

Enchantments

Soul Reaver Power Attack kills restore 10% of your maximum Essence Soul Obliteration Power Attack kills restore 15% of your Maximum Essence Corrupting Parry A successful Parry deals high Fire Accumulation and Poison Accumulation to the attacking enemy

Enchantment Material Requirements

Beetle Shell x5

Primal Flame x3

Primal Water x1

Xaurip Tongue x1

Where to Find Hel’s Tongue