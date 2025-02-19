If there’s one universe theme in Avowed’s story, it’s home and everyone’s definition of it. Almost every side quest and even the main story ties directly into not only a person’s livelihood, but their home, be it a house or nation.

Some remain strong and patriotic to dwindling countries, while others want change. For the two siblings in this quest, they just want their family to be safe.

Related Avowed: Steel Resolve Quest Guide The lengthy and impactful side quest in Avowed's second chapter, it's up to the player to decide which side of the war they're fighting for.

Accepting the Quest

After arriving in Shatterscarp for the first time, you’ll meet with an Aedyran Soldier who will point the Envoy to the mines, but down the first flight of stairs they’ll also come across siblings barking at one another.

Upon talking to them, Nameho and Tamamu argue about what they need to do. It would seem their home was overtaken by Dreamscourage, turning their parents into mindless drones that only look to rip their throats out. You have to let them know that it’s too late for them, and the only thing you can offer is to give them a quick death.

There’s basically no declining this quest once you’ve talked to these two, but it’s a fairly straightforward quest to progress, nonetheless. Tell them to go to Thirdborn, and you’ll deal with the problem all by yourself.

Coming Home