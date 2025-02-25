Throughout your journey in Avowed and the Living Lands, you’ll come across some interesting characters, but more importantly, valuable loot. Most of the time, it’s your generic weaponry, but there are the odd instances where you’ll stumble across a unique weapon that adds various new attributes and Enchantments.

What is the Horsercutter Greatsword?

The Horsecutter Greatsword is an Exceptional-graded two-handed Melee Weapon found in the Emerald Stair region. There are very few Exceptional Quality weapons you’ll be able to get until Shatterscarp, so picking this up early on is heavily advised, especially if you’re having trouble with some of the main story scenarios. Even more so, there are fewer unique weapons in the world itself, so picking this up will give you an edge on your enemies.

With that said, this will only be good for Warrior builds that utilize two-handed weapons. It won’t do magic, dexterity or sword & shield users any good, so while it’s definitely a powerful weapon you’ll likely want to upgrade in the future, it’s only viable for specific builds.

Horsercutter Stats

Main Stats

135 Physical Damage

140 Stun

20 Stamina Cost

3% Critical Chance

Bleeding Lash: Hits deal 10% bonus Bleed Damage

Enchantments

Horsecutting Strokes Full Combo Attack deals high Stun Cull the Herd A Full Combo Attack deals high Stun and Bleed Accumulation to nearby enemies Felling Parry A successful Parry deals high Stun to the attacking enemy

Enchantment Material Requirements

Xaurip Tongue x5

Vessel Flesh x1

Bear Claw x3

Ogre Blood x1

Where to Find the Horsecutter