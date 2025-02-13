Fetch quests are a very common quest type that almost every single RPG utilizes in some manner, and Avowed is no different. Whether you’re having to find a specific item in a vast world or simply following indicators on a map nearby, these games are ripe with these types of quests. For the first area in Avowed, we unfortunately got one fairly early on, but it at least has you looking all over the area to try and find the items.

Related Avowed: Cabin Fever Quest Guide Being kicked out of your home by some lizards, it's up to the Envoy to get it back.

Accepting the Quest

In the Shantytown just outside Paradis, you will come across a handful of colorful faces, but Miteno is certainly the most colorful. This scaled individual is standing just outside the bar, screaming at the flying rats (seagulls) that have been stealing Miteno’s treasures.

Every time Miteno steps outside, he is attacked by these gulls, swooping in and taking his items. For that reason, he’s too afraid to go searching the rooftops because he’s worried they might knock him off, potentially killing him in the process. Now it’s up to the Envoy to fetch the items that the gulls have taken from him and return them.

Finding the Treasure

Thankfully, most treasures are fairly easy to find as they’re all located in the Shantytown. The only difficulty is that they’re on high ledges and places you wouldn’t normally traverse. This requires the player to kick open a few doors and blast down a couple of walls to get what he wants.

Chipped Suolenet