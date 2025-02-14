Sometimes the best things in life are found at the bottom of the ocean. Or, in this case, the bottom of the lake. The world of Avowed is a frightening but adventurous place, and when a meteorite from space hits, it offers a darker look at the forces at work outside your control. Dive deep down into the lake and retrieve a rare metal for you to do with as you wish.

Related Avowed: A Lady Never Tells Quest Guide Fetching a shipment has never been more difficult in Avowed, with a gang holding it hostage.

Accepting the Quest

Close

Unlike most of the side quests in Avowed, Memory of the Deep is located outside a main town or settlement. Instead, you will need to venture deep into the wilderness and find a mysteriously cloaked individual speaking rather calmly considering the surrounding dangers.

Travel west of Fior mes Iverno to find the small lake of Lacuna. This lake is so small, it may as well be a pond. This lake holds a very dark secret. Head over to the dock on the other side of the lake to find the Giftbearer. A peculiar name for sure, but he explains that in ancient times, a small piece of the sky fell to earth and resides at the bottom of the lake.

Similar to the Envoy, the Giftbearer speaks for the gods and that Ondra fated their meeting. But what does he want? Well, he wants you to participate in the story and collect the meteorite from the bottom of the lake and give it to him.

Retrieving the Meteorite