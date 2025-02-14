The Dreamscourge is a deadly disease plaguing the Living Lands of Avowed, affecting anything that comes in contact with it. It infects the mind and eventually takes it entirely, turning you into a mindless drone looking to rip anyone limb from limb. The sad truth is that no one is immune to this, even the sturdiest of soldiers, and that’s the case for the Missing Rangers case as you’re tasked with locating a couple of Rangers who haven’t returned.

Accepting the Quest

In order to start Missing Rangers, you will first need to talk to Lieutenant Fidelio. The lieutenant is hold up in a bar in Fior mes Iverno worrying about two lovebirds that flew the coop. Two of his soldiers had been getting intimate and running off from time to time. Normally, this isn’t a cause for concern, but the lieutenant hasn’t seen them in a while and is starting to get worried.

He’s an understanding lieutenant, but a worrisome and wants you to investigate. Fidelio will inform the Envoy that he last saw them on patrol of the northern riverbed, so head outside the bar and head through the north exit and follow the river to the west.

Finding the Lovebirds