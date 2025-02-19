Nature is a beautiful thing, but how it’s being tended to is always put into question, especially in Avowed. In this world, animancers believe they are doing the right thing, while others think they are only hurting it.

That is the conundrum you will be facing in the Nature vs. Nurture quest, as the farmers of the land are not only struggling with their crops, but they’re also facing off against the tribes of the forest, as well.

Accepting the Quest

After arriving in Emerald Stairs, you will need to go west until you hit Fior mes Iverno, but along the way you will encounter a number of farmland. Unfortunately, most of them are plagued with blight and other factors, with one that’s being run by the undead.

The first one you will likely run into will be greeted by a couple arguing at their doorstep. Upon approaching them, they will explain that Xaurips are wreaking havoc on their land and not even the rangers are able to stop them.

Dolina and Masco claim to have some of the best farming equipment out in the Emerald Stairs but the Xaurips continue to arrive at night and destroy it. As you might expect, the couple wants you to track down the Xaurips and put a stop to their mischief.

Tracking the Xaurips Down