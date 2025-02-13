Throughout your journey across the Living Lands in Avowed, you will come across some fascinating individuals. Like a traditional fantasy game, there are elves, dwarves, humans and furry little creatures, just to name a few. Each one has their own plights and troubles, and in this case, we are tasked with retrieving a shipment that seems to have gone undelivered. Little did we know it would lead us into a smuggler’s den.

Accepting the Quest

The Envoy will need to speak to Sapiento de Falva, an alchemist who deals in exotic wares. Unfortunately for him, his shipment of reagent has gone missing. It would seem that the charismatic older gentleman has ordered some rare and valuable adra, something you might be used to upgrading unique weapons with.

This isn’t your run-of-the-mill adra, though, as it’s “luminous”, being far more potent and exceedingly rarer to obtain. As you might imagine, he wants to make sure his investment has not gotten “lost” in shipping, or in this case, stolen. He has employed your services to track down his shipment of luminous adra and return it to him.

Asking Around Town