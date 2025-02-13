During the final mission of the second chapter in Avowed, Ancient Soil, you will meet Sapadal for the first time in the flesh (kind of). Its godly presence offers you a gift to help you on your journey, specifically a new ability, but if you don’t think you need it for some reason, or think Sapadal might take control over the Envoy, then you have the means of rejecting such a power, but doing so will lock you out of certain elements while opening up others.

Accepting the Gift

This will no doubt be the more popular of the two options, as who doesn’t want more power? And considering how dangerous the Living Lands are, especially in the later areas, you will need every advantage you can take.

Accepting the gift, the Envoy will be granted the Thorn of Sapadal, a Godlike ability. This is a new spell that can be cast without the need of a wand or grimoire, sending godlike energy through multiple enemies in a straight line. It’s shockingly powerful even from a mage’s perspective, as it doesn’t require too much mana and can do quite a bit of damage.

Rejecting the Gift

Who wouldn’t want a special ability that sends a giant thorn through your enemies? This will no doubt be the less popular choice, but most of the viewers probably are coming here to learn what you get instead. Well, the answer: an additional Ability Point. Godlike’s Will simply grants one more ability point to be put into the Fighter, Ranger or Wizard ability tree. This isn’t the most appealing offer, given that you’re giving up a powerful ability.

Granted, the number of ability points you get through your adventures is limited, so if you’re entirely a brutish build, such as a warrior, this might come in handy. But, if you’re aimed more towards a wizard or ranger class, this will be a less attractive ability to get.

There’s no wrong answer here, it just depends on how you wish to spec your character.

Next 10 Best Horror RPGs When it comes to horror RPGs, they don’t get better than these.