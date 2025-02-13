At the end of the second chapter of Avowed, a monumental event takes place. Depending on your actions throughout the chapter, specifically involvement in one side quest, how this significant portion of the story plays out will be different.

Warning: This guide contains spoilers for the second chapter in Emerald Stair

We are, of course, talking about the Steel Garrote launching a full-fledged attack on the city of Fior mes Iverno. We know that the empire is determined in their conquest to secure all the Living Lands, but the Steel Garrote is an entirely different story. They are led by the Inquisitor herself, who is known to be absolutely ruthless in her approach. In this instance, she is willing to burn down one of the few safe havens in the Living Lands to secure a win for the empire. But what if you are able to stop this?

How to Save Fior mes Iverno