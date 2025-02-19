The little vixen Yatzli is in need of some aid in Avowed. One of the few recruitable characters in the world, Yatzli is a fiery Orlan who is skilled in the magical arts but also one of the most knowledgeable characters you’ll run into.

She's a little strange in the conversation department, as she’s overly flirty despite continuously stating that she has a partner. Regardless, upon meeting her, she needs help, and in exchange, you granted a closer look into her mind.

Related Avowed: A Relic From the Ashes Quest Guide It's a hard life to live in Avowed, especially in the Living Lands where everything is trying to kill you.

Accepting the Quest

Close

When you enter Emerald Stairs, you will be met with a voice in the distance. It will be pleading for your help. When you move closer to the voice, a little Orlan named Yatzli is fending for herself from some sporelings and other creatures of the land.

Since this is the first time in Emerald Stairs, be cautious of these enemies. While you’ve faced off against fairly straightforward monsters in the past, you have to watch out for these as they will easily poison you.

After dealing with the creatures, talk to Yatzli, who will thank you for coming to her aid, but has some rather strange requests. She's in need of some