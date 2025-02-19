Avowed is filled with small and sometimes large decisions, but early on in the story, there is no bigger one than doing the Steel Resolve quest. This is one of the most important quests in the Emerald Stairs region of the story, so definitely pick this up to alter history.

While the overall outcome of the area doesn’t change as drastically as it’s made out to be, especially considering you are essentially done with the area when it happens, it definitely makes you feel like you’re making a difference in the Living Lands.

Accepting the Quest

After entering Emerald Stairs, the first thing you’ll want to do is grab the Steel Resolve quest all the way to the northeast of the map. It is a short trek to get to from where you entered the region, and you’ll probably even want to enter Fior mes Iverno, but if you want to go straight to it, you can do so fairly early on.

Here, you will meet with Ranger Acierno who is arguing with her second hand. You learn that Acierno has lost two of her best rangers out in the wild and don’t know where they might be. Rangers essentially protect the people and the land from invaders such as Xaurips and other wildlife threats; they are some of the most well-trained soldiers in the region, so it’s a big deal when one of them goes missing.

Regardless, they will accept your aid in helping find them, and even point you in the direction of certain individuals, such as Dorso, who plays a key role in the entire thing. She is Monato’s best friend, so surely she would know a little more than you would.

Finding Monato