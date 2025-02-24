The world of Avowed and the Living Lands is a hard place to get by. Sometimes you need to do unsavory things to get by, and in some cases, try to excel in life by taking risky ventures. For Daiko, it’s selling illicit wares, but in order to do that, he needs actual products.

He employs the aid of the Envoy to pick up a delivery of a suspicious item and bring it back to him. What’s in the box and what it does is up to the player to explore.

Accepting the Quest

Within the small settlement of Thirdborn, there are thieves, bandits and mercenaries, some of them trying to get you involved in their illicit activities. One such individual is Daiko, a shady but surprisingly upbeat merchant who wishes for the Envoy to do him a favor in favor of some coin.

Daiko is located in the southeastern most area of the Thirdborn map, just past the bounty turn-in vendor. He is standing in a shady corner and beckons to you to help him out. Upon talking to him, he will reveal that he ordered some goods, but he needs you to pick them up. A strange request considering the nature of this city, but you will accept his offer even without knowing what’s in the box.

Unfortunately, finding where this package is located isn’t as easy as looking at your map. Daiko informs you that the person who’s supposed to help deliver these goods. Well, he only communicates in cryptic arrows that lead to specific parts of Thirdborn.

Following the Arrows