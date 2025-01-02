Awesome Games Done Quick is returning this weekend in Pittsburgh and will be running from January 5 to January 12. Some of the games scheduled for the charity speedrun event include Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, GOTY winner Astro Bot, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Crazy Taxi (with a live band), and many more.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Speedrun Debuts at Awesome Games Done Quick

Speedrunning charity event Awesome Games Done Quick is raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation starting Sunday. Held at the Wyndham Grand in Pittsburgh, many speedrunners will be on the stage showcasing many games across the week of programming. Two of the standout events include an amazing six hour speedrun of 2024's Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and a run of Crazy Taxi accompanied with a live backing band. It sounds wild. As always, Awesome Games Done Quick will be streamed live on Twitch 24/7. Anyone around the world will be able to check out what's happening in the Steel City.

Games like Astro Bot and Pikmin will be played during the first night of Awesome Games Done Quick. They'll be completed in a matter of hours. Another 3D platformer New Super Lucky's Tale will be presented live on Monday during a run from stevetvonline and has an estimate on an hour placed for it. Sonic x Shadow Generations will be making its debut at Awesome Games Done Quick on Wednesday with a speedrun by AlphaDolphin. They'll be finishing that game under Any% rules in 1 hour and 17 minutes, according to the schedule.

The Final Fantasy VII Rebirth speedrun by Woadyb is taking place on Friday with ateatree and Jaypeg commentating over the gameplay. It should be a fun Phoenix Down for those who will be up at 5 am in Pittsburgh that day.

Awesome Games Done Quick raised over $2.5 million in 2024.

Awesome Games Done Quick was a Success Last Year

Last January, Awesome Games Done Quick was able to raise $2,515,980 for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. It was the first in-person set-up for Awesome Games Done Quick since 2020. Now, it seems to be on a roll as it returns to Pittsburgh once more in 2025. Happy New Year!

We said last year's show was "one of the smoothest and arguably best Games Done Quick events yet, thanks to some terrific hosts, commentary, and a lot of insane skills on display, be they lightning-fast reflexes or insane techniques used to go out of bounds and skip entire sections."