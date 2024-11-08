Awesome Games Done Quick returns in 2025 over January, and a full schedule has been released for the event. It will take place between January 5 and January 12 in Pittsburgh's Wyndham Grand. It will be streamed live on the Games Done Quick Twitch channel.

Close

Awesome Games Done Quick has Astro Bot and Crazy Taxi Speedruns

Some of the highlights include Astro Bot (speedrun by KingJO444), Crazy Taxi (by 2dos, chuckles825, Metallama, SquidDilla, The Sound Defense) which will be run with a live backing band while it's being played, and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time randomizer by ZFG. You can now register to attend the event on the Games Done Quick website.

Awesome Games Done Quick is a speedrun event that helps raise money for charity. In 2025, it will be supporting the Prevent Cancer Foundation, which helps cancer prevention and early detection of cancers. Gones Done Quick as an organization has helped raise a total of over $51.8 million. Last year's Awesome Games Done Quick raised over $2.51 million for the same charity.

Hopefully, the recent sales success of Astro Bot and interest in the 3D platformer will draw more eyes to Awesome Games Done Quick in 2025. Including a run for Pokémon Omega Ruby/Alpha Sapphire should also bring some attention.

Other games that will be speedran over Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 include Ori and the Blind Forest, Tomb Raider (2013), Unicorn Overlord, and Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando. The indie hit Crow Country will also be featured with an Any% Restricted Survival Horror run that lasts around 23 minutes.

Some of the highlights include Astro Bot (speedrun by KingJO444), Crazy Taxi (by 2dos, chuckles825, Metallama, SquidDilla, The Sound Defense) which will be run with a live backing band while it's being played, and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time randomizer by ZFG. You can now register to attend the event on the Games Done Quick website.

Some out-of-the-box games are involved too, such as the game adaptation of Flushed Away, a PS1 Mystery Vs. Tournament, and Inspector Gadget: Gadget's Crazy Maze.

Crow Country May Be Fun To Watch

Crow Country may be a riveting game to watch when Awesome Games Done Quick rolls around in January. "Crow Country is a tribute to retro survival horror games, inviting players to embark on a nostalgic adventure that will keep players asking questions and investigating everything the atmosphere has to offer," said our review. "SFB Games did a wonderful job emulating what had made the classic survival horror games truly special." The puzzles in the game aren't too hard, according to our review, however, likely making it easier to speedrun.

Additionally, there will be a few funny games to watch as well. Squirrel with a Gun and Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing are getting played on the same night. They're getting ran by squirrelpascals and szcymanski.