This is the debut title for Squid Shock Studios, a small indie developer based in Thailand.

A new trailer and demo have been released in conjunction to the Steam Next Fest.

Steep yourself in the richness of Japanese folklore with the new trailer for Humble Games and Squid Shock Studios’ 2.5D action platformer game, Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus. If you can remember all the way back to May of last year, the game had its official announcement trailer released. After a few months in the shadows, Bō made its return to the big screen with an official trailer back at gamescom 2023. Now, while this game may look cute and cuddly, this game packs more of a fist than a paw.

In this side scroller metroidvania, you play as Bō, a fox tentaihana, a spirited blossom from the Celestial Realm, who has descended from the heavens to fulfill a mysterious ancient prophecy. As you can see from the trailer, Bō is more accustomed to flying around through the air rather than keeping their feet on the ground. Aerial acrobatics are a core part of the gameplay as it is used in exploration and in combat. Journey forth on your quest, equipped with a teal-and-vermillion earring, which gives our friend the power to take on different shapes. We will see it used as an Equinox Staff, which will allow Bō to attack monsters and yokai that stand in their way. Its versatility hasn’t fully been revealed just yet, so stay tuned for those.

Always Time for Tea

The game also balances the aspect of yin and yang, from its intense combat to its moments of tea and tranquility. One of the highlights in the game is the ability to replenish your health with tea in the middle of a battle. As someone who has played the demo, this is a literal lifesaver when faced with a challenging boss. Tea is a crucial part of this game, given that you are granted a kettle pot at the start of the game and will be utilizing it throughout your journey. This game definitely has a lot of stuff brewing, and you’ll just have to let it steep for just a bit longer.

Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus marks the debut title for Squid Shock Studios, an indie game developer in Chiang Mai, Thailand. The studio is run by Chris Stair (Creative Director) and Trevor Youngquist (Lead Programmer). The game has already been given an award as part of the Official Selection at SXSW Sydney 2023.

Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus will release July 17 on Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. A demo is available to play as part of the Steam Next Fest event.