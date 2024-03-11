The newest hot Steam game is out, and it’s Backpack Battles. I’ve been playing Backpack Battles since its demo release in September, so I’m here to give you all the information you need about Backpack Battles recipes, so you know what items combine to craft what you need.

We’ll first go through recipes that everyone can use, but you can use the table of contents here to skip ahead to class-specific recipes if you so desire.

General Backpack Battles Recipes

Crafted Item Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Ingredient 3 Shovel Frying Pan Broom Pandamonium Frying Pan Dark Crystal Eggscalibur Frying Pan Heroic Potion Torch Wooden Sword Lump of Coal Magic Torch Torch Mana Potion Burning Torch* Torch Any Adjacent Item with 'Fire' Descriptor Poison Dagger Dagger Pestilent Flask Bloody Dagger Dagger Blood Amulet Spectral Dagger Dagger Mana Potion Hero Sword Wooden Sword Whetstone Whetstone Hero Longsword Wooden Sword Whetstone Whetstone Falcon Blade Hero Sword Gloves of Haste Gloves of Haste Crossblades Hero Longsword Falcon Blade Claws of Attack Gloves of Haste Walrus tusk Manathirst Hungry Blade Mana Orb Bloodthorne Hungry Blade Thorn Whip Magic Staff Broom Mana Orb Dark Saber Light Saber Corrupted Crystal Holy Spear Spear Glowing Crown Vampiric Armor Leather Armor Blood Amulet Stone Armor Leather Armor Stoneskin Potion Moon Armor Holy Armor Mana Orb Corrupted Armor Holy Armor Corrupted Crystal Gloves of Power Gloves of Haste Stone Skin Potion Vampiric Gloves Gloves of Haste Blood Amulet Cap of Discomfort Cap of Resilience Corrupted Crystal Stone Helm Cap of Resilience Stone Skin Potion Strong Health Potion Health Potion Healing Herb Strong Stone Skin Potion Stone Skin Potion Rock Rock Strong Heroic Potion Heroic Potion Banana Mana Potion Health Potion Blueberries Platinum Customer Card Customer Card Customer Card Heart of Darkness Heart Container Corrupted Crystal Burning Coal* Piece of Coal Any Adjacent Item with 'Fire' Descriptor Bunch of Coins* Piggy Bank Hammer Steel Goobert Hero Sword Goobert Light Goobert Light Saber Goobert Blood Goobert Blood Amulet Goobert

*Items don't have the items in the Ingredient 2 slot absorbed in the transformation

Shovel

The Shovel is a good early weapon that provides economic boosts while dealing modest damage and debuffing your foe.

Pandamonium and Eggscalibur

These items are used in food-heavier builds, with Pandamonium being more common with Reaper Poison build, where it often partners with the Fly Amonic which is unique to that class. Eggscalibur is more generally the food payoff, with its place for ten different food items, giving it a max damage of 18-19. It can also translate mana into triggering all the food, which can get you a lot of benefits from the stronger food items.

Torch, Magic Torch, and Burning Torch

The basic Torch is a decent early-game weapon, while the Magic Torch sees use through a run in mana-heavy builds. The Torch turns into a Burning Torch if you have a fire item, making it a good early weapon for Pyromancers.

Poison Dagger, Bloody Dagger, and Spectral Dagger

All daggers are good for stun-heavy builds making use of items like the Hammer or Brass Knuckles, but otherwise, they fit in as no stamina but slightly slow secondary weapons that can complement what you are doing.

Crossblades

While a powerhouse in earlier betas, Crossblades has been so depowered that it's generally not worth focusing on getting all the things you need. Effectively getting it requires 6 Whetstones, 2 Wooden Swords, and 2 Gloves of Haste, which will cost over 30 coins to get barring sales.

Claws of Attack

This is a bit of a trap item unless you have exactly the right build type for it. It works well with Villain Sword as a low-stamina cost melee weapon that can still do something even with its damage drained.

Gloves of Power

Gloves of Power are a new item that is on the weak end, as they slow your attack speed by 10%, in exchange for a 20% increase in power, and a small armor gain per hit. Generally, the attack speed loss is a bigger problem (and the armor gain is less useful with it being slower), but it could work well with stun builds (like Hammer), that have free attacks from Daggers.

Cap of Discomfort

The Cap of Discomfort gives healing counterplay like an amethyst, while still giving the start of fight protection from the Cap of Resilience. It also nullifies some buffs from your opponent, making it a useful defensive item.

Stone Helm

The Stone Helm is my favorite of the stone items, as it gives 20 armor at the start along with a 25% damage reduction at the start of the battle. It also strictly improves on the Cap of Resilience’s other abilities, upgrading them by 10%, so 25% crit prevention (great against rangers), and 25% stun prevention.

Heart of Darkness

Generally only worth it if you are going down the Dark item path as it is slower than the heart container and without the guaranteed regeneration triggers, you’re less likely to get the second ability for the big buff.

Ranger Backpack Battle Recipes

Crafted Item Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Ingredient 3 Ingredient 4 Ingredient 5 Tusk Poker Shortbow Walrus Tusk Fortuna's Hope Shortbow Lucky Clover Lucky Clover Belladonna's Shade Shortbow Pestilent Flask Tusk Piercer Bow and Arrow Walrus Tusk Fortuna's Grace Bow and Arrow Lucky Clover Lucky Clover Belladonna's Whisper Bow and Arrow Pestilent Flask Critwood Staff Magic Staff Acorn Collar Lucky Piggy Piggy Bank Clover Clover Carrot Goobert Carrot Goobert Rainbow Goobert Megasludge Alpha Puddle Carrot Goobert Blood Goobert Light Goobert Steel Goobert Goobert

Tusk Poker, Fortuna's Hope, Belladonna's Shade

The Shortbow was added with the Early Access release, as a Ranger exclusive to give them a smaller version of the Bow and Arrow, and these are all minor versions of the Bow and Arrow’s crafted upgrades. Fortuna’s Hope is probably the strongest of them, as a 50% chance of extra luck is good, while the others work with their respective builds with low stamina costs, and a 50% chance of spikes or poison respectively. The Tusk Poker is probably the most generically useful of the bunch.

The biggest issue the Shortbows have is that they require you to invest items important to the build they go with on them rather than their big brother upgrades, or other items. They give you a good weapon in the early game though.

Tusk Piercer, Fortuna's Grace, Belladona's Grace

The three Bow and Arrows are often key parts of Ranger builds, with Spike, Luck, and Poison builds respectively making use of them. Fortuna’s Grace is the strongest as it takes advantage of the starred weapon critting to get a double hit, in a build that is generally going to be critting on just about every hit by the end of a run.

Lucky Piggy

The piggy here at the start just combines the items that craft it, but the reason you want this is that it has two star spots, where items that are there are 15% more likely to have their abilities trigger. This is most often used with the Hammer, to improve its stunning abilities, so that you can stun foes more.

Reaper Backpack Battle Recipes

Crafted Item Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Ingredient 3 Ingredient 4 Ingredient 5 Staff of Unhealing Magic Staff Demonic Flask Ruby Chonk** Ruby Whelp Holo Fire Lizard Ice Dragon** Ruby Whelp White-Eyes Blue Dragon Strong Demonic Flask Demonic Flask Corrupted Crystal Strong Pestilence Flask Pestilence Flask Fly Agaric Strong Mana Potion*** Mana Potion Cauldron Strong Vampiric Potion*** Vampiric Potion Cauldron Strong Divine Potion*** Divine Potion Cauldron Poison Goobert Fly Agaric Fly Agaric Goobert Rainbow Goobert Omegaooze Prime Slime Poison Goobert Blood Goobert Light Goobert Steel Goobert Goobert

**Items are gated behind a particular item (Deck of Cards in this case)

***Items are only available to a certain subclass

Staff of Unhealing

The Staff of Unhealing is an anti-healing item that is fairly niche, but if you want something to take care of Crusader/Banner Pyromancers or other healing-centric builds, it works for that as long as you have enough mana. Even if you are likely better going with Amethysts most of the time for your healing counterplay.

Ruby Chonk and Ice Dragon

Both of these crafts require the Deck of Cards and the Dragon Egg (hatched into the Ruby Whelp), and a specific card from the Deck of Cards. Ruby Chonk wants Charizard Fire Lizard, while Ice Dragon wants Blue-Eyes White Dragon White-Eyes Blue Dragon to evolve the dragon here for you. Ruby Chonk is powerful with stunning and heat-gaining abilities, while the Ice Dragon is new, its abilities seem a touch weaker on the surface. Both are worth it if you are already in cards and pets though.

Strong Pestilence Flask

The Strong Pestilence Flask is key in poison bombing builds, often used with the Death Scythe to inflict a lot of poison very quickly.

Berserker Backpack Battle Recipes

Crafted Item Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Ingredient 3 Ingredient 4 Ingredient 5 Double Axe Axe Axe Busted Blade* Impractically Large Greatsword Forging Hammer Chain Whip* Thorn Whip Forging Hammer Armored Courage Puppy*-*** Courage Puppy Forging Hammer Armored Wisdom Puppy*-*** Wisdom Puppy Forging Hammer Armored Power Puppy*-*** Power Puppy Forging Hammer Dragonscale Armor* Leather Armor Forging Hammer Dragon Claws* Gloves of Haste Forging Hammer Dragonskin Boots* Leather Boots Forging Hammer Cheese Goobert Cheese Goobert Rainbow Goobert Deathslushy Mansquisher Cheese Goobert Blood Goobert Light Goobert Steel Goobert Goobert

*Items don't have the items in the Ingredient 2 slot absorbed in the transformation

***Items are only available to a certain subclass

Double Axe

The Axe is only rare in item rarity, making it easy to get early on, and the Double Axe is a powerful weapon able to carry through a whole run. It has a decent chance of being nerfed in updates due to its high damage, even if that damage comes with a high stamina cost. It also comes with a whopping five gem sockets, though it's likely to be your only weapon with stamina costs if you use it (the Forging Hammer has no stamina cost). Its boost when in Battlerage is also quite significant, giving you a lot more damage when you have been injured by your foe, and a free strike.

Busted Blade

A clear reference to Final Fantasy VII's Buster Sword, even more so than the original version, the Busted Blade wants a lot of empower, and Spike Collars to maximize your time in Battle Rage. Given its high cost to get, and the fact that its ability only really works in Battle Rage, you may be better off with the Impractically Large Greatsword, as with five empower, that item's stamina cost and cooldown decrease are available for the whole duration.

Armored Courage Pup, Armored Power Pup, Armored Wisdom Pup

The pups are only purchasable with the Wolf Emblem from your subclass, and they are fairly good pets, with the armored versions being an upgrade on each.

Pyromancer Backpack Battle Recipes

Crafted Item Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Ingredient 3 Ingredient 4 Ingredient 5 Molten Spear Spear Flame Flame Molten Dagger Dagger Flame Flame Burning Sword Hero Sword Flame Flame Burning Blade Burning Sword Whetstone Whetstone Flame Whip Thorn Whip Flame Flame Staff of Fire Magic Staff Draconic Orb Frostbite*** Hungry Sword Spell Scroll: Frostbolt Sun Armor Holy Armor Flame Flame Ice Armor*** Leather Armor Spell Scroll Frostbolt Sun Shield Shield of Valor Flame Flame Frozen Buckler*** Wooden Buckler Spell Scroll: Frostbolt Obsidian Dragon Ruby Whelp Draconic Orb Chili Goobert Chili Pepper Goobert Rainbow Goobert Epicglob Uberviscous Chili Goobert Blood Goobert Light Goobert Steel Goobert Goobert

***Items are only available to a certain subclass

Sun Armor

As long as you have a way of sustaining heat beyond what you have at the start (Chili Peppers, and Chili Gooberts come to mind), the Sun Armor is a powerful protective, and healing item that really comes into its own with more defensive builds, like the Crusader Burning Banner based Pyromancer.

Obsidian Dragon

The Obsidian Dragon is a powerful tool for the Pyromancer, especially if they have the Dragon Nest. Even without that, it does plenty, as with all the flames you get from the fire pit, you will generally have enough Heat to trigger its ability granting the Dragon a damage buff and free attack. Heat in general works very well with pets, because it speeds up their slow cooldowns, but they lack a stamina cost avoiding one of the issues that can pop up when you have items coming off cooldown very quickly.

Frozen Buckler

This is a bit of a trap, because it appears that it is something you want to craft if you go down the Cyromancer build with the Frozen Flame, but by the time you can get the Frozen Buckler it's already getting to the point that it's not great. It's fine to buy it, but save the Spell Scroll: Frostbolt for better.

Ice Armor

For example, the Ice Armor is superior with good armor gained, and a better cold trigger. Even with Cyromancer you'll have a good amount of heat, especially with some Chili Peppers or Gooberts to feed it.

Backpack Battles is a great game in early access, with a substantial demo you can try as well. I hope that all of this helps you get your footing and climb the ranks.

.