The newest hot Steam game is out, and it’s Backpack Battles. I’ve been playing Backpack Battles since its demo release in September, so I’m here to give you all the information you need about Backpack Battles recipes, so you know what items combine to craft what you need.

We’ll first go through recipes that everyone can use, but you can use the table of contents here to skip ahead to class-specific recipes if you so desire.

General Backpack Battles Recipes

Crafted Item

Ingredient 1

Ingredient 2

Ingredient 3

Shovel

Frying Pan

Broom

Pandamonium

Frying Pan

Dark Crystal

Eggscalibur

Frying Pan

Heroic Potion

Torch

Wooden Sword

Lump of Coal

Magic Torch

Torch

Mana Potion

Burning Torch*

Torch

Any Adjacent Item with 'Fire' Descriptor

Poison Dagger

Dagger

Pestilent Flask

Bloody Dagger

Dagger

Blood Amulet

Spectral Dagger

Dagger

Mana Potion

Hero Sword

Wooden Sword

Whetstone

Whetstone

Hero Longsword

Wooden Sword

Whetstone

Whetstone

Falcon Blade

Hero Sword

Gloves of Haste

Gloves of Haste

Crossblades

Hero Longsword

Falcon Blade

Claws of Attack

Gloves of Haste

Walrus tusk

Manathirst

Hungry Blade

Mana Orb

Bloodthorne

Hungry Blade

Thorn Whip

Magic Staff

Broom

Mana Orb

Dark Saber

Light Saber

Corrupted Crystal

Holy Spear

Spear

Glowing Crown

Vampiric Armor

Leather Armor

Blood Amulet

Stone Armor

Leather Armor

Stoneskin Potion

Moon Armor

Holy Armor

Mana Orb

Corrupted Armor

Holy Armor

Corrupted Crystal

Gloves of Power

Gloves of Haste

Stone Skin Potion

Vampiric Gloves

Gloves of Haste

Blood Amulet

Cap of Discomfort

Cap of Resilience

Corrupted Crystal

Stone Helm

Cap of Resilience

Stone Skin Potion

Strong Health Potion

Health Potion

Healing Herb

Strong Stone Skin Potion

Stone Skin Potion

Rock

Rock

Strong Heroic Potion

Heroic Potion

Banana

Mana Potion

Health Potion

Blueberries

Platinum Customer Card

Customer Card

Customer Card

Heart of Darkness

Heart Container

Corrupted Crystal

Burning Coal*

Piece of Coal

Any Adjacent Item with 'Fire' Descriptor

Bunch of Coins*

Piggy Bank

Hammer

Steel Goobert

Hero Sword

Goobert

Light Goobert

Light Saber

Goobert

Blood Goobert

Blood Amulet

Goobert

*Items don't have the items in the Ingredient 2 slot absorbed in the transformation

Shovel

The Shovel is a good early weapon that provides economic boosts while dealing modest damage and debuffing your foe.

Pandamonium and Eggscalibur

These items are used in food-heavier builds, with Pandamonium being more common with Reaper Poison build, where it often partners with the Fly Amonic which is unique to that class. Eggscalibur is more generally the food payoff, with its place for ten different food items, giving it a max damage of 18-19. It can also translate mana into triggering all the food, which can get you a lot of benefits from the stronger food items.

Torch, Magic Torch, and Burning Torch

The basic Torch is a decent early-game weapon, while the Magic Torch sees use through a run in mana-heavy builds. The Torch turns into a Burning Torch if you have a fire item, making it a good early weapon for Pyromancers.

Poison Dagger, Bloody Dagger, and Spectral Dagger

All daggers are good for stun-heavy builds making use of items like the Hammer or Brass Knuckles, but otherwise, they fit in as no stamina but slightly slow secondary weapons that can complement what you are doing.

Crossblades

While a powerhouse in earlier betas, Crossblades has been so depowered that it's generally not worth focusing on getting all the things you need. Effectively getting it requires 6 Whetstones, 2 Wooden Swords, and 2 Gloves of Haste, which will cost over 30 coins to get barring sales.

Claws of Attack

This is a bit of a trap item unless you have exactly the right build type for it. It works well with Villain Sword as a low-stamina cost melee weapon that can still do something even with its damage drained.

Gloves of Power

Gloves of Power are a new item that is on the weak end, as they slow your attack speed by 10%, in exchange for a 20% increase in power, and a small armor gain per hit. Generally, the attack speed loss is a bigger problem (and the armor gain is less useful with it being slower), but it could work well with stun builds (like Hammer), that have free attacks from Daggers.

Cap of Discomfort

The Cap of Discomfort gives healing counterplay like an amethyst, while still giving the start of fight protection from the Cap of Resilience. It also nullifies some buffs from your opponent, making it a useful defensive item.

Stone Helm

The Stone Helm is my favorite of the stone items, as it gives 20 armor at the start along with a 25% damage reduction at the start of the battle. It also strictly improves on the Cap of Resilience’s other abilities, upgrading them by 10%, so 25% crit prevention (great against rangers), and 25% stun prevention.

Heart of Darkness

Generally only worth it if you are going down the Dark item path as it is slower than the heart container and without the guaranteed regeneration triggers, you’re less likely to get the second ability for the big buff.

Ranger Backpack Battle Recipes

Crafted Item

Ingredient 1

Ingredient 2

Ingredient 3

Ingredient 4

Ingredient 5

Tusk Poker

Shortbow

Walrus Tusk

Fortuna's Hope

Shortbow

Lucky Clover

Lucky Clover

Belladonna's Shade

Shortbow

Pestilent Flask

Tusk Piercer

Bow and Arrow

Walrus Tusk

Fortuna's Grace

Bow and Arrow

Lucky Clover

Lucky Clover

Belladonna's Whisper

Bow and Arrow

Pestilent Flask

Critwood Staff

Magic Staff

Acorn Collar

Lucky Piggy

Piggy Bank

Clover

Clover

Carrot Goobert

Carrot

Goobert

Rainbow Goobert Megasludge Alpha Puddle

Carrot Goobert

Blood Goobert

Light Goobert

Steel Goobert

Goobert

Tusk Poker, Fortuna's Hope, Belladonna's Shade

The Shortbow was added with the Early Access release, as a Ranger exclusive to give them a smaller version of the Bow and Arrow, and these are all minor versions of the Bow and Arrow’s crafted upgrades. Fortuna’s Hope is probably the strongest of them, as a 50% chance of extra luck is good, while the others work with their respective builds with low stamina costs, and a 50% chance of spikes or poison respectively. The Tusk Poker is probably the most generically useful of the bunch.

The biggest issue the Shortbows have is that they require you to invest items important to the build they go with on them rather than their big brother upgrades, or other items. They give you a good weapon in the early game though.

Tusk Piercer, Fortuna's Grace, Belladona's Grace

The three Bow and Arrows are often key parts of Ranger builds, with Spike, Luck, and Poison builds respectively making use of them. Fortuna’s Grace is the strongest as it takes advantage of the starred weapon critting to get a double hit, in a build that is generally going to be critting on just about every hit by the end of a run.

Lucky Piggy

The piggy here at the start just combines the items that craft it, but the reason you want this is that it has two star spots, where items that are there are 15% more likely to have their abilities trigger. This is most often used with the Hammer, to improve its stunning abilities, so that you can stun foes more.

Reaper Backpack Battle Recipes

Crafted Item

Ingredient 1

Ingredient 2

Ingredient 3

Ingredient 4

Ingredient 5

Staff of Unhealing

Magic Staff

Demonic Flask

Ruby Chonk**

Ruby Whelp

Holo Fire Lizard

Ice Dragon**

Ruby Whelp

White-Eyes Blue Dragon

Strong Demonic Flask

Demonic Flask

Corrupted Crystal

Strong Pestilence Flask

Pestilence Flask

Fly Agaric

Strong Mana Potion***

Mana Potion

Cauldron

Strong Vampiric Potion***

Vampiric Potion

Cauldron

Strong Divine Potion***

Divine Potion

Cauldron

Poison Goobert

Fly Agaric

Fly Agaric

Goobert

Rainbow Goobert Omegaooze Prime Slime

Poison Goobert

Blood Goobert

Light Goobert

Steel Goobert

Goobert

**Items are gated behind a particular item (Deck of Cards in this case)

***Items are only available to a certain subclass

Staff of Unhealing

The Staff of Unhealing is an anti-healing item that is fairly niche, but if you want something to take care of Crusader/Banner Pyromancers or other healing-centric builds, it works for that as long as you have enough mana. Even if you are likely better going with Amethysts most of the time for your healing counterplay.

Ruby Chonk and Ice Dragon

Both of these crafts require the Deck of Cards and the Dragon Egg (hatched into the Ruby Whelp), and a specific card from the Deck of Cards. Ruby Chonk wants Charizard Fire Lizard, while Ice Dragon wants Blue-Eyes White Dragon White-Eyes Blue Dragon to evolve the dragon here for you. Ruby Chonk is powerful with stunning and heat-gaining abilities, while the Ice Dragon is new, its abilities seem a touch weaker on the surface. Both are worth it if you are already in cards and pets though.

Strong Pestilence Flask

The Strong Pestilence Flask is key in poison bombing builds, often used with the Death Scythe to inflict a lot of poison very quickly.

Berserker Backpack Battle Recipes

Crafted Item

Ingredient 1

Ingredient 2

Ingredient 3

Ingredient 4

Ingredient 5

Double Axe

Axe

Axe

Busted Blade*

Impractically Large Greatsword

Forging Hammer

Chain Whip*

Thorn Whip

Forging Hammer

Armored Courage Puppy*-***

Courage Puppy

Forging Hammer

Armored Wisdom Puppy*-***

Wisdom Puppy

Forging Hammer

Armored Power Puppy*-***

Power Puppy

Forging Hammer

Dragonscale Armor*

Leather Armor

Forging Hammer

Dragon Claws*

Gloves of Haste

Forging Hammer

Dragonskin Boots*

Leather Boots

Forging Hammer

Cheese Goobert

Cheese

Goobert

Rainbow Goobert Deathslushy Mansquisher

Cheese Goobert

Blood Goobert

Light Goobert

Steel Goobert

Goobert

*Items don't have the items in the Ingredient 2 slot absorbed in the transformation

***Items are only available to a certain subclass

Double Axe

The Axe is only rare in item rarity, making it easy to get early on, and the Double Axe is a powerful weapon able to carry through a whole run. It has a decent chance of being nerfed in updates due to its high damage, even if that damage comes with a high stamina cost. It also comes with a whopping five gem sockets, though it's likely to be your only weapon with stamina costs if you use it (the Forging Hammer has no stamina cost). Its boost when in Battlerage is also quite significant, giving you a lot more damage when you have been injured by your foe, and a free strike.

Busted Blade

A clear reference to Final Fantasy VII's Buster Sword, even more so than the original version, the Busted Blade wants a lot of empower, and Spike Collars to maximize your time in Battle Rage. Given its high cost to get, and the fact that its ability only really works in Battle Rage, you may be better off with the Impractically Large Greatsword, as with five empower, that item's stamina cost and cooldown decrease are available for the whole duration.

Armored Courage Pup, Armored Power Pup, Armored Wisdom Pup

The pups are only purchasable with the Wolf Emblem from your subclass, and they are fairly good pets, with the armored versions being an upgrade on each.

Pyromancer Backpack Battle Recipes

Crafted Item

Ingredient 1

Ingredient 2

Ingredient 3

Ingredient 4

Ingredient 5

Molten Spear

Spear

Flame

Flame

Molten Dagger

Dagger

Flame

Flame

Burning Sword

Hero Sword

Flame

Flame

Burning Blade

Burning Sword

Whetstone

Whetstone

Flame Whip

Thorn Whip

Flame

Flame

Staff of Fire

Magic Staff

Draconic Orb

Frostbite***

Hungry Sword

Spell Scroll: Frostbolt

Sun Armor

Holy Armor

Flame

Flame

Ice Armor***

Leather Armor

Spell Scroll Frostbolt

Sun Shield

Shield of Valor

Flame

Flame

Frozen Buckler***

Wooden Buckler

Spell Scroll: Frostbolt

Obsidian Dragon

Ruby Whelp

Draconic Orb

Chili Goobert

Chili Pepper

Goobert

Rainbow Goobert Epicglob Uberviscous

Chili Goobert

Blood Goobert

Light Goobert

Steel Goobert

Goobert

***Items are only available to a certain subclass

Sun Armor

As long as you have a way of sustaining heat beyond what you have at the start (Chili Peppers, and Chili Gooberts come to mind), the Sun Armor is a powerful protective, and healing item that really comes into its own with more defensive builds, like the Crusader Burning Banner based Pyromancer.

Obsidian Dragon

The Obsidian Dragon is a powerful tool for the Pyromancer, especially if they have the Dragon Nest. Even without that, it does plenty, as with all the flames you get from the fire pit, you will generally have enough Heat to trigger its ability granting the Dragon a damage buff and free attack. Heat in general works very well with pets, because it speeds up their slow cooldowns, but they lack a stamina cost avoiding one of the issues that can pop up when you have items coming off cooldown very quickly.

Frozen Buckler

This is a bit of a trap, because it appears that it is something you want to craft if you go down the Cyromancer build with the Frozen Flame, but by the time you can get the Frozen Buckler it's already getting to the point that it's not great. It's fine to buy it, but save the Spell Scroll: Frostbolt for better.

Ice Armor

For example, the Ice Armor is superior with good armor gained, and a better cold trigger. Even with Cyromancer you'll have a good amount of heat, especially with some Chili Peppers or Gooberts to feed it.

Backpack Battles is a great game in early access, with a substantial demo you can try as well. I hope that all of this helps you get your footing and climb the ranks.

