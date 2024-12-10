The BAFTA Awards has released its long list of possible video game nominations for Best Game, and they include the likes of Helldivers 2, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Astro Bot, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and more. Additionally, unlike The Game Awards, DLC such as Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree won't be eligible for Best Game.

The Best 2024 Games Are on BAFTA's Long List

Currently, there are 10 games in the long list for the race to Best Game from BAFTA. The British awards show currently have the following being considered:

ANIMAL WELL

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Thank Goodness You’re Here!

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree hasn't been considered for the Best Game award. "DLC is eligible as part of the consideration for Evolving Game, and in certain craft categories only," BAFTA said on its website. The games that BAFTA has considered have been released between 25 November 2023 and 15 November 2024. This means that December games like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Marvel Rivals won't be considered until next year.

Stellar Blade will be nominated for at least one category this year.

All Games That Have Been Nominated for Other Categories Include Baldur's Gate 3 and Stellar Blade

There are a total of 58 nominated games that are in the running within 17 different categories. BAFTA has listed them as the following:

ANIMAL WELL

Astro Bot

Balatro

Baldur’s Gate 3

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Black Myth: Wukong

Botany Manor

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Cat Quest III

Crow Country

Diablo IV

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

EA SPORTS F1 24

EA SPORTS FC 25

Factorio

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH

FINAL FANTASY XIV ONLINE

Frostpunk 2

Harold Halibut

Helldivers 2

A Highland Song

HITMAN World of Assassination

INDIKA

Kind Words 2 (lofi city pop)

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

LEGO Horizon Adventures

Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Little Kitty, Big City

Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Minecraft

Neva

No Man’s Sky

Pacific Drive

Paper Trail

Planet Coaster 2

The Plucky Squire

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Sea of Thieves

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Silent Hill 2

Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars: Hunters

Stellar Blade

Still Wakes the Deep

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Tactical Breach Wizards

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

TEKKEN 8

Tetris Forever

Thank Goodness You’re Here!

Tiny Glade

UFO 50

V Rising

Vampire Survivors

Vampire Therapist

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

World of Warcraft

The BAFTA Game Awards will take place on April 8, 2025 and will be streamed online. The official awards website claims that the "BAFTA’s annual Awards are one of the biggest events in the international games calendar, attended by the industry and having millions of views online."