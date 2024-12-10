The BAFTA Awards has released its long list of possible video game nominations for Best Game, and they include the likes of Helldivers 2, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Astro Bot, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and more. Additionally, unlike The Game Awards, DLC such as Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree won't be eligible for Best Game.
The Best 2024 Games Are on BAFTA's Long List
Currently, there are 10 games in the long list for the race to Best Game from BAFTA. The British awards show currently have the following being considered:
- ANIMAL WELL
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Thank Goodness You’re Here!
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree hasn't been considered for the Best Game award. "DLC is eligible as part of the consideration for Evolving Game, and in certain craft categories only," BAFTA said on its website. The games that BAFTA has considered have been released between 25 November 2023 and 15 November 2024. This means that December games like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Marvel Rivals won't be considered until next year.
All Games That Have Been Nominated for Other Categories Include Baldur's Gate 3 and Stellar Blade
There are a total of 58 nominated games that are in the running within 17 different categories. BAFTA has listed them as the following:
- ANIMAL WELL
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Botany Manor
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Cat Quest III
- Crow Country
- Diablo IV
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- EA SPORTS F1 24
- EA SPORTS FC 25
- Factorio
- FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH
- FINAL FANTASY XIV ONLINE
- Frostpunk 2
- Harold Halibut
- Helldivers 2
- A Highland Song
- HITMAN World of Assassination
- INDIKA
- Kind Words 2 (lofi city pop)
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- LEGO Horizon Adventures
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Little Kitty, Big City
- Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Minecraft
- Neva
- No Man’s Sky
- Pacific Drive
- Paper Trail
- Planet Coaster 2
- The Plucky Squire
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Sea of Thieves
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Silent Hill 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Star Wars: Hunters
- Stellar Blade
- Still Wakes the Deep
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Tactical Breach Wizards
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
- TEKKEN 8
- Tetris Forever
- Thank Goodness You’re Here!
- Tiny Glade
- UFO 50
- V Rising
- Vampire Survivors
- Vampire Therapist
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
- World of Warcraft
The BAFTA Game Awards will take place on April 8, 2025 and will be streamed online. The official awards website claims that the "BAFTA’s annual Awards are one of the biggest events in the international games calendar, attended by the industry and having millions of views online."
