Key Takeaways We've ranked all the decks in Balatro based on which offers the most fun in the game while still offering a viable strategy.

Plasma Deck focuses on balancing chips and +Mult, allowing for different strategies and fun experimentation in the game.

Anaglyph Deck provides double tags after boss blinds, leading to wild builds and fun gameplay, despite requiring some forward thinking.

In most card-based deck builders, there is usually a pre-game choice that will allow you to start off with unique perks or cards. In Slay The Spire, you have characters in the form of The Watcher, The Silent, The Defect, and The Ironclad. In Dicey Dungeons you have Inventor, Warrior, Robot, Witch, Thief, and Jester. And true to form, in Balatro, you have different deck variants.

These decks offer unique changes to the base deck, or the in-game shop, and, in most cases, require you to adapt your playstyle accordingly. But we need to ask the all-important question. Which one of these decks is the most fun? Well, my poker-obsessed friends, this is a question I aim to answer right here, right now.

Just so you know what our selection criteria are for this list, we are primarily basing the order of these Balatro decks on how fun each deck is to play with. However, secondary factors like difficulty, intuitiveness, availability, and how many playstyles the deck accommodates may also be considered.

15 Black Deck

Effect +1 Joker Slot -1 Hand How To Unlock Discover 100 Items in Collection

We begin with the deck that I think we can all agree is the worst by some distance. Having additional Jokers can be a blessing, especially if you can get some tight synergies going, but at the end of the day, you will pretty much always generate more points in Balatro if you have more hands to play. So starting off with one less than usual is a tough spot to put yourself in.

If you can get your hands on a voucher that gives you an additional hand, then this deck can prove beneficial, but even if you do, you'll need to earn enough cash to buy it while also earning enough chips to survive rounds. Essentially, with this deck you are always chasing your tail, and therefore, it's bottom of the pile.

14 Green Deck

Effect Earn $2 Per Remaining Hand and $1 Per Remaining Discard Lose Ability To Earn Interest How To Unlock Discover 75 Items In The Collection

Next up, we have one of the two economy-based decks in this selection, and when compared to the Yellow Deck, and indeed, all the decks besides Black, this one doesn't come out top trumps. This deck can be leaned into with certain Jokers that grant the player more hands and discards, but these Jokers take up prime real estate.

Plus, there are a few better economy-based solutions with higher earning potential, and the fact that this deck kills your interest just isn't worth the hassle. You either lean into this deck, or suffer with less cash if you don't, and this makes this deck a drag to use.

13 Painted Deck

Effect +2 Hand Size -1 Joker Slot How To Unlock Win a Run On Green Stake Or Higher

How much you agree with this one will be a little dependent on how much you like playing the secret hand types, like 5 of a kind, or Flush Five. However, as someone who isn't all that keen on building into these larger, less consistent hand types, I find the Painted Deck to be lacking. The additional two cards per hand right of the bat make it easier to play more complex hands in the early rounds, but the trade-off just isn't worth it.

Jokers and hands are the two most important things for a successful run. The hands facilitate the Jokers, and the Jokers rack up the points. So if there is ever a clause in a deck that makes you lose either of these, then it's working against you, not for you. This can be used effectively with clever deck adjustments and lots of planets, but overall, it's just not all that fun to play with.

12 Zodiac Deck

Effect Start with Planet Merchant, Tarot Merchant and Overstock Active How To Unlock Win a Run On Red Stake Or Higher

If you've played for a while, then chances are that you have tried out most, if not all the vouchers in the game. This means you know that some are very situationally useful but otherwise unhelpful vouchers that often hinder you. These vouchers, if you are wondering, are Tarot Merchant, Planet Merchant and Magic Trick. And with the Zodiac Deck, you get two of these right off the bat.

This, along with Overstock, which is admittedly quite helpful, allows you to lean into planets and tarot cards with ease, but unless you get your hands on a good economy card, Constellation, or Amalgam, your options will be limited. It's not a terrible deck, but it's a very limiting deck due to the lower ratio of Jokers presented in the shop, and therefore, it's not all that fun to play with.

11 Red Deck

Effect +1 Discard How To Unlock Available Immediately

Of all the decks listed so far, this is the first one that isn't actively working against you in some way. But that being said, Red Deck isn't doing that much for you, either. It's essentially the status quo deck, with no thrills, but also, no spills. You'll get an additional discard, but honestly, this isn't really something that you can take advantage of too much. But it's appreciated nonetheless.

This deck isn't inherently fun, but it does offer a welcome consistency to each round. Not to mention, it allows you to pretty much pursue any strategy that the RNG gods present to you. So, if you're a go-with-the-flow kind of person, this is a fun deck to use, and if you're new to the game, it's available right away, so you'll become familiar with this one whether you like it or not.

10 Nebula Deck

Effect Start With Telescope Active Lose 1 Consumable Slot How To Unlock Win A Run With The Blue Deck

After a few games in Balatro, you will come to realize that if you don't play into one hand type relentlessly, then chances are your run will fall apart. Honestly, if you're someone who likes playing with Obelisk, you actually need to be sectioned. The problem with this at times, though, is that Planet Packs might not give you the planets you want, but with the Telescope Voucher given to you via this deck, you'll pretty much be guaranteed the Planet you need every time.

This does mean that you need to rely on planet cards a lot, so you'll need a good economy strategy. Especially because this deck will take away one of your Consumable Slots. However, I think the trade-off is a fair one. Plus, if you can get a Crystal Ball on board then you're flying.

9 Magic Deck

Effect Begin With Crystal Ball Active Begin With 2x Copies of 'The Fool' How To Unlock Win A Run With Red Deck

While I'm not going to claim that the Magic Deck lives up to its name, I have to admit, if you can stoke the fire and set this one ablaze, it can be a lot of fun to play around with. The drawback of this one is that you need to get a Tarot card on deck early to make the most of the Fool Tarot Cards you start with, but if you can do this, the options available begin to showcase why this deck can be a lot of fun.

Get yourself a Tarot that changes suits and you can immediately make your deck flush-friendly. Get yourself Emperor and you get 5x Tarot cards in one fell swoop. Or you can get 3x Wheel of Fortunes and try your luck pimping out your regular jokers with some Polychrome flair. Your mileage may vary as it's a little RNG-reliant, but that's part of the charm of this deck, and when it works, it really works.

8 Abandoned Deck

Effect Start Run With No Face Cards How To Unlock Win A Run With The Green Deck

As anyone who plays deck-builder games often will know, having fewer cards to work with is a deceptively good thing. Fewer cards mean more consistent draws and bulletproof strategies, and of all the decks on the roster, the Abandoned deck gives you a headstart on cutting your deck down to size. The only downside is that it does this by chopping all of your face cards.

This means that a lot of Jokers in the pack will be almost useless to you, and you'll need to work a little harder to generate chips. But the trade-off is that all those Jokers you never use, like Ride The Bus, Wee Joker, and Fibonacci, become much better options. It's a great way to play around with Jokers you've previously turned your nose up at, and these discoveries make this deck a ton of fun.

7 Checkered Deck

Effect Start The Run With 26 Spades Start The Run With 26 Hearts How To Unlock Win A Run With The Black Deck

I'm not going to hide that I am a basic Balatro player, and when given even the slightest nudge in the direction of a flush build, I will follow that path every time. Which, by default makes the Smeared Joker one of my favorite Jokers. But the Checkered Deck is a godsend for flush fans as this essentially offers the effect of this joker as standard by only having one red suit and one black suit in the entire deck.

This makes the early rounds of each game a breeze and basically guarantees that every game will get up and running at the very least. The only downside is that it's a very one-note deck where only flushes are worth playing, and this can limit the fun factor, but the increased chances of winning sure make it feel a lot more fun.

6 Erratic Deck

Effect All Ranks and Suits are Randomized How To Unlock Win A Run On Orange Stake Or Higher

We've all played games that embrace chaos and are better experiences for it. Well, this is still a quintessentially chill Balatro experience, but the Erratic Deck brings just a hint of chaos to proceedings by randomly determining the number of cards of each rank and suit you will get in your deck. This, in theory, means that you could end up with 20 heart cards or eleven Jacks right from the word go.

It's a deck type where you only get the best out of it if you constantly refresh until you get a setup you like, so it's terrible for trying for a winning streak. But the potential for crazy builds in the early antes is off the charts with this deck. It does lead to some inconsistencies that can ruin runs occasionally, but that's the thing about chaos. It's an untamable beast, but you can't deny, it is bloody entertaining.

5 Yellow Deck

Effect Start With An Additional $10 How To Unlock Discover 50 Items In The Collection

You know what's fun? Not losing a run in the first couple of antes because the RNG sucks, and you have no money to dig yourself out of a hole. It's something that happens more often than you would like, but with the Yellow Deck, you can pretty much guarantee that every game will at least get off the ground, as you'll have a healthy little enhanced nest egg of $14 to play around with.

This means that you can grab a voucher at your first shop if you like. You can load up on a handful of Jokers. Or, if you want to splurge on a Mega Pack, you can, and you'll still have change left over. Admittedly, after that's over, this deck no longer has a lasting benefit, but the frustration of starting and stopping using this deck avoids, in my humble opinion, is more than enough to warrant this one ranking high on this list.

4 Blue Deck

Effect +1 Hand Per Round How To Unlock Discover 20 Items In The Collection

I've already said it a few times, but it's worth repeating to really hammer the point home. The more hands you have, the more points you can get per round. It's that simple. Sure, you need to build a strong strategy, but at the end of the day, even a mediocre strategy will work better with more chances to milk it for all it's worth. So, because the Blue Deck gives you an additional hand to play with right off the bat, it's easily one of the easiest decks to win with in the game.

This is much appreciated, and winning obviously makes playing with any deck more fun. But this deck does rank slightly below the remaining decks because, much like the Red Deck, it's no thrills. The extra hand makes things easier, but the strategy is still very much on you to carve out, as it doesn't lean into anything at all. This will suit a few, but because this one shoots right down the middle, it doesn't rank quite as high as the more zany options left to discuss.

3 Plasma Deck

Effect Balance Chips and Mult when calculating score for played hand (X2 base Blind size) How To Unlock Win A Run On Blue Stake Or Higher

The Plasma Deck is an intimidating thing. I'm not about to sit here and pretend it didn't take multiple games for me to get my head around the concept of chips and +mult equalizing every hand. But when you realize that this basically means that you can play primarily for chips or +mult rather than both, you begin to see the value of the Plasma deck.

It essentially takes one aspect of a build out of the equation and allows you to turn all your attention to either building chips or +Mult. Now, granted, +Mult still has more potential than chips overall. But with cards like Stuntman, Wee Joker or Hiker, you can get a very strong all-chip run going that'll clear Ante 8 no sweat. It's not the best run for endless deck fans, but one thing is for sure: this zany deck is a blast to experiment with.

2 Anaglyph Deck

Effect Creates A Double Tag After Every Successful Boss Blind How To Unlock Win A Run On Black Stake Or Higher

In terms of consistency and performance overall, the Anaglyph Deck is a bit of a mixed bag, as you need to get a strategy set up pretty early to make the most of the double tags you gain, thanks to this deck's ability. This is because skipping Antes on the regular means huge leaps in chips required to progress. However, if you can weather the storm and rack up loads of Double Tags, well, that's when the real fun begins.

Picture it, you have six double tags racked up. You're just hanging in there, but then the next ante throws you a lifeline. A skip button that gives you a free Negative Joker. But thanks to the Anaglyph Deck, this means you'll get 7x Negative Jokers, which is like a huge lucky dip that often leads to some crazy builds. And this can obviously be used on Polychrome skips, economy skips, or whatever tickles your fancy. RNG may be usually be a burden to bear in Balatro, but with the Anaglyph Deck, it's a riot.

1 Ghost Deck

Effect Spectral Cards May Appear In The Shop Start With a 'Hex' Spectral Card How To Unlock Win A Run With The Yellow Deck

Then lastly, we have what I consider the most fun deck to play in the game, and, in addition, one of the best decks to go in search of Gold Stake Stickers. The Ghost Deck gives the player a Hex Spectral Card up front, allowing you to make your first joker a Polychrome. Plus, you'll also have the chance to see Spectral Cards in the shop between rounds. And, if you know Balatro, you know that Spectral Cards are almost always worth rolling the dice on.

If you get lucky, you can get an Ankh Spectral card and duplicate your Poly Joker, and then before you've even cleared Ante one, you have a build that'll probably see you clear the next few antes with your eyes closed. It's a guaranteed great start every time, with the opportunity to lean into more Spectral Cards as you go, which, in my eyes, is the most fun way to play Balatro.