Whether you’re a fan of deck-building, poker, or both, there’s plenty to enjoy about Balatro. But there’s also nothing wrong with adding a bit more to the game. The modding community, once again, doesn’t disappoint.

This is a community that’s still growing; there is not a massive plethora of mods to choose from like there would be for a game like Skyrim. But if you want to experiment with some changes, we’ve got a few fun mods. from quality-of-life to overhauls. that are great to start with.

8 Mika’s Mod Collection

More is Always Better

Mod Creator Mikadoe Download Link Here

After countless hours of playing, you’re bound to see everything Balatro has to offer. Mika's Mod Collection can give you more though to keep the game fresh.

An overhaul mod, it adds a healthy amount of content from 60 Joker cards to seven more decks. There's a variety of themes too, and an abundance of negative Jokers (the Student Loans hit a little too close to home, to be honest).

7 First Round Joker

The Joker is Always Invited

Mod Creator LnxFCA Download Link Here

We know how game-changing it can be to score a Joker as early as possible. If your luck needs a little boost, you can use the First Round Joker mod to better your odds. But this only works for a specific reason.

The mod ensures that a specific Joker will show up in the shop during the first round. Here's the catch: it will only be a discovered Joker. If you haven't purchased it, then you won't see it. It's a good way to have things go in your favor while still keeping it slightly balanced.

6 Lock the Deal

A Chance to Buy it Later

Mod Creator LnxFCA Download Link Here

There's nothing worse than getting the opportunity to score an awesome card only to realize you're too poor to buy anything. Well, you can leave your financial woes in the past with the Lock the Deal mod.

This is easily one of the best quality-of-life mods for Balatro thanks to how simple it is. It allows you to lock up shop items so you can purchase them in another round when you have more money. Now, there's no need to sweat. At least not concerning the shop.

5 Better Mouse and Gamepad

An Essential for PC Playing

Mod Creator Kooluve Download Link Here

PC Balatro players who are eager for a reliable quality-of-life mod must check out Better Mouse and Gamepad. It gives the game's controls some more fluidity whether you're using a mouse or a gamepad.

You can select cards far faster, navigate to the menu, and more. Before downloading, feel free to check out all the information from the creator at the download link. You'll have a good grasp on just how useful this will be for PC players.

4 Pokermon

Gotta Catch 'Em All

Mod Creator InertSteak Download Link Here

Pokemon meets Balatro? Why not? With the Pokermon full-content mod, you can enjoy some of your favorite pocket monsters in your favorite deck-building game. There are hundreds of new Jokers alone added.

The artwork is stunning. It truly feels like you're playing with Pokemon trading cards. If you want to fully embrace the theme, there's an option you can turn on that will allow the game to only play with the Pokemon decks.

3 Stickers Always Shown

Always Know What You're Missing

Mod Creator SirMaiquis Download Link Here

Hoarding collectibles is arguably just as vital in Balatro as anything else . You can collect playing cards alongside stickers. But the only way to check on your collection is by navigating to a specific menu. The Stickers Always Shown mod saves you the trouble.

With this mod, stickers remain visible on Jokers at all times. This helps you stay aware of what collection you have and what you still need to complete without having to go to the collection page in the menu. A simple quality-of-life improvement.

2 Deck Jokers

More Jokers to Enjoy

Mod Creator Congressional Download Link Here

Deck Jokers is another slight overhaul mod that gives you a bit more in the game so things don't get too predictable (which, of course, there's nothing wrong with when you have a game as fun as Balatro). Still, it never hurts to get even more decks and cards to mix around.

With this mod, you get five new Jokers, a Joker deck booster pack, a Joker-exclusive green seal, new Spectral cards , and more. It's an exciting mod to add when you want to focus more on fleshing out your Joker-focused builds.

1 Hidden Aces Edition

Practically a New Game

Mod Creator JewTron Download Link Here

Hidden Aces is not just an overhaul of Balatro; it's practically a cheat as it aims to make the game much easier, but no less enjoyable. So, if you want to get deep into modding your game, this is an excellent place to start.

For starters, card packs have an increased number of cards to choose from. Tarot cards and vouchers are stronger. You can permanently increase Juggler hand size, and you'll discard ten cards at a time. These are just a few of the ways the mod can improve your performance. It's a nice way to comfortably play around with a variety of builds.

