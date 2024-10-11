The unsung heroes of many-a-successful Balatro build are Vouchers, the ticket-shaped upgrades that refresh in the store once per Ante. While they normally don't effect card scoring directly, they're still a crucial part of progression and leveling, ensuring you have the infrastructure to make it to the next round.

There are a total of sixteen Base Vouchers in the game, each with its own Upgrade variant to unlock after purchasing. But what are the absolute best Vouchers to buy on your Balatro run?

10 Reroll Surplus

Upgrade: Reroll Glut

Effect Rerolls cost $2 less Upgraded Effect Rerolls cost an additional $2 less

It's unlikely that you're going to find the perfect Joker on your first look at the Shop and $5 is a steep price to pay to reroll the cards offered (most Jokers cost that much or more).

Getting rerolls down to $3 or even $1 is a game-changer that you probably don't realize you need. Plus, cards like Flash Card that incentivize rerolling make it that much more useful.

9 Overstock

Upgrade: Overstock Plus

Effect +1 card slot available in shop (to 3 slots) Upgraded Effect +1 card slot available in shop (to 4 slots)

Speaking of the Shop, instead of spending money on future rerolls, why not just make the shop itself bigger? With the upgraded effect bumping it up to four total cards shown, Overstock Plus pays for itself in about four rounds.

This also works great in combination with the other Shop-centric Vouchers that are available, since you'll be given more opportunities to find the cards that they enhance.

8 Hieroglyph

Upgrade: Petroglyph

Effect -1 Ante, -1 hand each round Upgraded Effect -1 Ante, -1 discard each round

If your build has a lot of potential but still isn't quite well-tuned enough to give you peace of mind, the Hieroglyph will set you back a full Ante with all of your belongings, lowering the required chips to win a round.

Related Balatro: 10 Best Tags, Ranked The best tags to consider skipping a blind for!

The loss of a hand or a discard can be tough, but other Vouchers (see below) can be used to negate that effect.

7 Crystal Ball

Upgrade: Omen Globe

Effect +1 consumable slot Upgraded Effect Spectral cards may appear in any of the Arcana Packs

The base Crystal Ball Voucher is fine on its own (definitely not great enough to be on this by itself), but the upgraded Omen Globe is worth the price and then some.

Making Spectral Cards vastly more common can boost your build's effectiveness greatly, especially with cards like Soul, Oujia and Ectoplasm.

6 Clearance Sale

Upgrade: Liquidation

Effect All cards and packs in shop are 25% off Upgraded Effect All cards and packs in shop are 50% off

The phrase "more money, more problems" does not apply in Balatro, so getting a Voucher that makes everything far cheaper will give you that much more chance at creating a winning build.

At the upgraded 50% off effect, buying packs and skipping them won't sting nearly as hard, so searching for that one special card will just be that much easier.

5 Seed Money

Upgrade: Money Tree

Effect Raise the cap on interest earned in each round to $10 Upgraded Effect Raise the cap on interest earned in each round to $20

There are several money-based builds and Jokers to pursue in Balatro, and they can all be vastly improved with the purchase of the Seed Money Voucher, which increases your interest per round to $10.

Keeping a large amount of cash on you at all times is obviously the key to this, but it'll be worth it when your money starts working for you every round. $20 a round could potentially buy you four Jokers, five packs or more!

4 Paint Brush

Upgrade: Palette

Effect +1 hand size Upgraded Effect +1 hand size again

If you're trying to land a specific hand or playing card every round (which you probably are), then the Paint Brush and Palette are no-brainers. Each adds an extra playing card to your total hand size, increasing the odds of creating better hands in multiple areas.

Increasing your hand size is not only great for play, but also for using Spectral and Arcana packs, since you'll be given more playing cards to choose from when enhancing or adjusting them. Plus, if you've done something to lower your hand size, these can easily undo it.

3 Blank

Upgrade: Antimatter

Effect Does nothing? Upgraded Effect +1 Joker slot

We know what we put as number three on our list and we're standing by it. The Blank Voucher literally does nothing, but investing $20 for an entire extra Joker slot is more than worth it in the late game.

We can go on for hours about the potential of having more Jokers to play with. Simply put, this can make your average score double or triple the size (or more) if used the correct way.

2 Grabber

Upgrade: Nacho Tong

Effect Permanently gain +1 hand per round Upgraded Effect Permanently gain an additional +1 hand per round

We can all use an extra hand now and again, whether it be those clutch final hand scores or just a couple of extra bucks in the cash out screen. The Grabber and Nacho Tong (we thought it was a piece of pizza at first) are two of the best all-rounder Vouchers in the game.

Plenty of builds and decks could use an extra hand to execute flawlessly, and this one is always on our shopping list when playing. An entire extra hand of chips to score is never going to hurt!

1 Telescope

Upgrade: Observatory

Effect Celestial Packs always contain the Planet card for your most played poker hand Upgraded Effect Planet cards in your consumable area give x1.5 Mult for their specified poker hand

Our number one choice of Voucher by far is the Telescope, which guarantees that you'll the Planet card for your most played hand in Celestial Packs. This effectively makes every Celestial pack worthwhile, granting a moderate but effective boost to your hand for a few dollars.

The upgraded Observatory effect is alright, but we're mainly here for the base card's power. The Observatory is best paired with the Crystal Ball and Planet Merchant vouchers, making the potential for stacking up Planet cards in your inventory much higher.

Next Review: Balatro Simple to get into, hard to put down, Balatro's endless possibilities result in one of the best and most rewarding takes on deck-building yet.