The hit Poker-inspired deck-building roguelite Balatro has run into a rather mean pitboss right now, as Balatro has been removed from the Nintendo eShop in Europe, as well as Australia, and New Zealand.

This removal came about after PEGI suddenly revised their rating of the game from 3+ to 18+. This happened despite the publisher talking about the game with PEGI in October and having been told the game was fine according to a statement they released. In fact, the initial 18+ rating it was given was lowered to 3+ when they had that discussion. At the time, the rating board said, "We have reviewed your product and determined that the disclosure of gambling themes was unwarranted. The content in the game hasn't changed since it was rated, and released. The rating now states that the game "contains prominent gambling imagery and material that instructs about gambling", which presumably refers to the use of Poker as a base for the deck-builder's mechanics. What has changed to some extent is the game's popularity as it made over 1 million in the first eight hours, and sold 250k copies in the first 72 hours.

The solo developer of Balatro has, according to a conversation I had with PlayStack, "a strong dislike for actual gambling". According to them, this is the main reason in Balatro that there's never an exchange of currency, or betting on outcomes, other than 1 in X chance card mechanics.

PlayStack wants to reassure those who bought the game that they will all still have access to the game. Right now it has only been removed from Switch, due to Nintendo's policy that appears to remove a game when it has a significant rating change, and they are hoping no other stores are impacted by it. PlayStack is seeking to get the game back up for sale, even if it means a rating of 18+ for a while.

Balatro released last week to rave reviews, including our own, which gave the game 5 stars.