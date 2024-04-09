Key Takeaways The Balatro Patch addresses performance issues on Windows and Steam Deck, making gameplay smoother and more enjoyable for players.

New mechanics like 'Perishable' and 'Rental' for Jokers add depth and strategy to gameplay in Balatro.

Balatro's patch notes detail buffs to elements like Saturn, Neptune, Eris, and Ceres, enhancing the overall experience.

The Latest Balatro 1.0.1 Patch Patch Notes detail updates to the poker roguelike game that has been a viral sensation since its launch in February 2024. With over 25,000 overwhelmingly positive reviews on Steam and a peak of 37,000 players, Balatro stands is a satisfying deckbuilder where players engage in illegal poker hands and trigger insane combos.

Full Balatro April Patch Notes

Updated version of Love2D - this fixed an issue on Windows and Steam Deck causing poor/stuttery performance for some players

Added toggle for 'Reduced Motion', removing the swirly background and gyrating card motion

Changed default fallback tarot from Fool to Strength (when all tarots are on screen)

Changed Gold Stake random seeds - now ensures that the first Legendary Joker on that seed is a Joker that you have not won with on Gold Stake (For Completionist++ hunting)

Ante Scaling

Changed ante scaling in white stake:

Ante 3: 2800 -> 2000

Ante 4: 6000 -> 5000

Changed ante scaling in green stake:

Ante 2: 1000 -> 900

Ante 3: 3200 -> 2400

Ante 4: 9000 -> 7000

Changed ante scaling in purple stake:

Ante 2: 1200 -> 1000

Ante 3: 3600 -> 3000

Ante 4: 10000 -> 8000

Ante 5: 25000 -> 22000

Changed Orange Stake:

Scrapped increasing pack cost

Added new 'Perishable' mechanic, Jokers have a 30% chance to have a 'Perishable' sticker, disabling them after 5 rounds

Changed Gold Stake:

Scrapped -1 hand size

Added new 'Rental' mechanic, Jokers have a 30% chance to have a 'Rental' sticker (stacks with eternal/perishable), making them cost $1 up front and $3 every round

Changed eternal to apply to Jokers in Buffoon packs

Changed the first shop in every run to always include a normal Buffoon pack as one of the pack options

Upcoming blinds/tags can now be seen in the shop immediately after defeating a boss blind/cashing out

Some Blinds are now be banned on challenge runs - banned Crimson Heart, Verdant Leaf and Amber Acorn on 'Jokerless' - banned Verdant Leaf on 'Typecast' - banned Verdant Leaf on 'Non-Perishable' - banned The Plant on 'Mad World'

Buffs

Buffed Saturn

Now gives +3 mult instead of +2 mult for Straights

Buffed Neptune

Now gives +4 mult instead of +3 mult for Straight Flush

Buffed Eris

Now gives +50 chips instead of +40 chips for Flush Five

Buffed Ceres

Now gives +4 mult instead of +3 mult for Flush House

Tag Changes & More