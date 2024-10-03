With fans and critics agreeing that it's one of the best games of 2024, Balatro is truly taking the world by storm. And with the new release of the game on mobile devices, fans can take their favorite poker roguelike anywhere they want (no matter how much it may annoy their significant others).

Coming to mobile has given Balatro much more exposure to the general public, bringing in waves of new and returning players alike. If you're struggling to get through your first run, or just want to hear some neat secret features, you've come to the right place.

10 You Can Increase Game Speed

Turbo Dealer Mode

The game never outright tells you this, but you can actually speed up the dealing and scoring of cards. In the Options menu, select Settings, then under the Game tab you'll see the option to set your Game Speed.

Cranking it up to 4 makes runs go a lot faster, especially when you factor in all those long and layered late-game combos you're bound to set off. Beginners who want a better idea of how the card scoring system works can also choose to slow down the Game Speed, making it easier to see how all the different mechanics interact with each other in scoring.

9 Skipping Blinds Is Clutch

The concept of skipping a Small or Large Blind is rightfully intimidating at first glance, forfeiting not only the chance to score interest and reward money, but also the chance to access the shop for that round. But in many cases, it can be worth it to skip a Blind for the reward of the Tag.

The best way to approach choosing Tags and Blind Skips is to compare how much the Tag is offering against how much you stand to gain from another round of payments and shopping. It's unlikely that you'll find a negative Joker on your next stop, but you stand to win more by playing a round than doubling your wallet of $3.

8 The Misprint Joker Gives Hints

The Glitch...

A recently-discovered secret in Balatro comes in the form of the Misprint Joker, which adds a random amount of Mult with each hand played. The description text for the card glitches and changes rapidly, but if you're in a round and can spot it, it actually tells you what card is on top of your deck.

The Misprint Joker occasionally flashes a string of numbers and letters, representing a card in a standard deck that sits on top of your pile of upcoming cards. In order to spot and decipher it, keep an eye out for when the description flashes a string of 4-5 characters in the format of "#@(number)(letter)". The number represents the card rank (11-14 for Jack, Queen, King, and Ace) and the letter represents the suit (H, D, S, or C for Hearts, Diamonds, Spades or Clubs).

7 Focus on a Specific Hand

The planets are aligned

At the end of the day, Poker (and by extension, Balatro) is all about playing the best hand possible. But unlike Poker, Balatro lets you tip the scales in your favor by changing the deck and implementing upgrades and special cards to your game.

By the time you finish the second Ante, you'll want to have chosen one or two types of hands that you aim to focus on throughout the game. There are plenty of Jokers to help boost every possible hand, but the most effective builds morph their decks to consistently land the same highly-leveled hands, which are then boosted by a combination of all your Jokers.

6 Interest Is Important

Don't blow your savings

The end of each round of Balatro takes you to this screen: the Cash Out tab. Your winnings for the round are laid out in front of you and it's important that you try to maximize how much you win each and every round you play.

Interest grants you extra money for the amount of cash you have in your wallet at the end of the round (one bonus dollar for every five in your wallet). While the initial cap for interest is $5 (from having $25 in your wallet), keep a lookout for Vouchers and Jokers that boost your interest earnings, granting you far more money for your deepened pockets.

5 You Can Get New Jokers Via Achievements

Achievement get!

If you've been noticing that you're getting some new Joker cards popping up as you play on the side of the screen, but don't know what the deal is, we've got you covered! New Joker cards (as well as a few other items) can be unlocked as you play by completing challenges and tasks in the game.

Click on the Options button and select Collection to not only view all the collected cards and materials you've gotten so far, but also what cards you're still missing and how you can unlock them. Challenges to unlock new Jokers including having $400 in your wallet at one time, buying the Blank Voucher ten times and even scoring 100,000,000 chips in a single hand.

4 There Are Scores For Impossible Poker Hands

Five of a kind!

In a game of Five Card Draw, laying down a Five of a Kind at the table would get you swiftly kicked out of the Casino. But with the mechanics of deck-building and Tarot cards in Balatro, it's entirely possible to play some inconceivable Poker hands.

The "impossible" poker hands that can appear in a game of Balatro are Five of a Kind (five cards of the same rank), Flush House (a full house of the same suit, and the Flush Five (five cards of the same rank and suit), and they all carry huge bonus modifiers for points.

3 The Order of Your Jokers Matters

It can't be pure chaos

The Mult system in Balatro comes in two forms: adding to your total Mult score and multiplying your total Mult score. If you take a second to think all the way back to fourth-grade arithmetic, you can figure out that ordering your Jokers from left to right can change the final sum of Mult points.

Without getting in to too much math jargon, you want to put your "+ Mult" Jokers to the left of your "x Mult" Jokers, so that way you maximize the amount of chips being multiplied at the end of a hand.

2 You Can Play With Among Us Cards

Also The Witcher, Dave the Diver, and Vampire Survivors!

Less of a tip and more of a trick, the Friends of Jimbo update for Balatro added new appearances for Jacks, Queens and Kings of each suit. The best part? They now start the icons of other hit video games as the new royalty.

Four games in total have been added to the Customize Deck feature, with one for each suit: Among Us for Hearts, The Witcher for Spades, Vampire Survivors for Clubs and Dave the Diver for Diamonds. They don't change anything in terms of gameplay, but they sure are fun and stylish.

1 You Can Make Suits Stand Out More

High Contrast Cards are here

Have you ever tried to build a Flush and accidentally played a rogue Diamond-suited card instead of a fifth Heart-suited card? We've all been there and thankfully the High Contrast Cards setting is here to help.

High Contrast Cards change the colorway of each suit to stand out from one another, making it much easier to tell them apart at first glance. Instead of just "red and black" colors, the suits turn into a easily-discernible Blue, Red, Yellow and Purple.