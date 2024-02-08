Key Takeaways Balatro combines the depth of poker with the simplicity of a deck-builder, creating a unique and addictive gaming experience.

Success in Balatro relies on calculations and strategic deck-building, rather than luck or chance.

The game's attention to detail, both visually and audibly, adds to its immersive and captivating nature.

It occurred to me, the very moment I was attempting some manner of an introduction here: maybe this was developer LocalThunk's plan all along. Perhaps it's a message, a reminder at just how dangerous and perilous gambling can be, when neither approached nor administered with a level of self-control. Despite the game's simplicity, its straight-forwardness, its eagerness to get players back into the cycle of roguelike-styled runs to see how far one can go for the umpteenth time, there actually is underlining depth to these pixellated decks of cards and foil-wrapped luxuries alike. Maybe there is, but maybe there isn't; as it may turn out, I'm just reading a tad too much into what, on the surface, looks to be your typical run-of-the-mill, card-based deck-builder whose ends and means are the exact same. A game played with a very literal deck of playing cards -- a flavor of deduction and probability-based risk-taking all poker players/enthusiasts will no doubt be accustomed to and already have memorized as if it were a second, fluent language.

Developer LocalThunk has tapped into something here. Call it some secret sauce of sorts or maybe it's more to do with the front-and-center ease of accessibility that takes little time to get into the swing of things. Within the span of a few minutes, you'll know if Baltaro is or isn't the game for you. There's no secondary or supportive element to accompany its actual building of one's deck. No story, no real bulk of what one might class as a soundtrack that grabs you. Other than the quaint ambiance and an array of sound effects the game employs, of course. But perhaps that's where LocalThunk's genius truly lies. In weaving the concept of poker and deck-building into one and the same

It's All In The Numbers

Just like poker, Balatro is more of a number-cruncher than you would suspect. And I don't mean number-crunching in the sense that the most laborious of looter-shooters are all about the endless grind of upping the numbers. But more so in the sense that in order to truly succeed, the math has to be considered. The general premise of any round in Balataro is such: players must, in the span of around five dealt hands, reach a target amount of chips as noted by the target/opponent blind. To do this, players must play hands which, as per the rules of poker, are determined in value by the cards selected. There are Pairs, Two Pairs, a Full House, Straight Flush, etc. If you know anything about poker, the hierarchy present and how that impacts score, it essentially explains itself.

Yet even if you've never played a hand of poker before in your life, Balatro is designed in such a way that the risk-taking and the calculated efforts one must commit to are more to do with the deck one builds and the choices you've made up to that point. It's less to do with the nature of poker as a real-world card game and more in line with your traditional roguelike/run-based formula. Build an arsenal -- in this case a deck -- while taking into consideration if it's worth the sacrificing of one strength or favorable outcome here for a bigger, hypothetical pay-off later down the line. In Balatro's case, part of the trick in racking up chips is in finding every opportunity to increase the score multiplier -- referred to in-game as "Mult." To the point that your Mult can get so big, it almost feels like one is breaking the game. You're not, of course, but such is the ridiculous lengths Balatro allows you to exploit its systems (but knowingly so), it's hard not to get giddy at the way the depth of card types/effects/classes can all mingle and react to each other.

The acquisition of cards in this case, coming by way of the in-game Shop you visit in-between rounds. Dollars you accrue upon victory against a blind -- bonus dollars rewarded should you, for example, win in a limited number of hands -- allowing you to purchase any number of cards that manage to spring up in the shop at that one time. Naturally, you don't know what specifically you're getting, or in some cases what you're even choosing from, hence it's more a case of considering whether it's worth buying into the gamble of finding a card that could have helpful or even far-reaching influence on your current run. Both in terms of the deck in hand, or more importantly, the Mult you've established for various card plays and scenarios alike.

Little Details Go A Long Way

Be that the Joker-class cards you can have in your run at any one time, Celestial-class cards that can increase the multiplier of certain hands, Tarot cards that have a wide-ranging assortment of modifiers. Balatro's satisfaction isn't simply the fact it has a wealth of variety and ample possible routes any single, stand-alone run can take, as all roguelikes should treat as the bare minimum if they're to succeed. It's that -- like any gamble in life -- Balatro's best moments in so far as what constitutes success or failure, are of the tiniest margins. In this case, at their most extreme, determined by the plucking of a single, unforeseen card in the last hand/turn. Balatro manages to be both honestly transparent yet cunningly sly all at once. Always making its tools and its apparatus for support clear to understand, but at the same time making sure to throw up one or two curveballs in order to drill home that most simple yet evocative motto in life: who dares wins!

It's such a simple execution and one that's bolstered not just by its gameplay hook, but too by the way that its accompanying elements -- namely the sound and artistic design -- punctuate these sessions. And while I'm not saying Balatro's look or sound is anything wholly unique -- far from -- because Balatro is such an elegantly stripped-back brand of deck-building, in a bizarre way, that only elevates the interjection of slight motif changes or even the very design of joker cards stand out in an even greater and positive light. That a simple artistic choice such as how normal cards look when transformed into rare equivalents, glass equivalents or branded ones. Or the way choosing a Celestial/Tarot card causes a variation on the music to spring up for a brief period. Balatro wants you to zone in on its probability-based arithmetic so that it can hit you with one new visual or audible element when you least expect it. And even when you are expecting it, the novelty of the color is neither underused nor overused to excessive means. Preventing the game from becoming this entirely cold and apathetic number-cruncher. It's the little things in Balatro that indeed do go a long way.

It's shocking, but delightfully so, just how deep Balatro's hooks can sink. Once the pieces all figuratively line up -- regardless of whether you get past that next troublesome boss blind or not -- Balatro's slick, lightning-fast means of understanding its premise paves the way to the kind of roguelike-style experience whose seemingly endless possibilities are just the first of many reasons as to why you may be tempted to jump back in for another go. Coming from someone like myself, neither a roguelike nor a deck-building fan in the slightest , Balatro is something special here. A seemingly plain and far-from-special concept in focusing on the game of poker, but executing in a way that makes all the emergent delights of random chance, feel like exciting prospects in their own right. The balancing of its boss blinds aside, LocalThunk's maximalism through minimalism has made Balatro an easy sell in seeing where the full release ends up going. That it's out in a matter of weeks -- February 20 to be exact -- just makes it all the more sweeter a wait.