Key Takeaways Baldur's Gate 3 has been nominated for two categories in the 2023 Steam Awards: Game of the Year and Outstanding Story-Rich Game.

The game has received high review scores and has captivated millions of players with its beautiful writing and memorable moments.

With stunning graphics and an immersive universe, Baldur's Gate 3 appeals to both longtime Dungeons and Dragons players and newcomers to the franchise.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been nominated in not one, but two categories for the 2023 Steam Awards. Votes have opened up and Baldur’s Gate 3 has a chance to win Steam’s Game of the Year and Outstanding Story-Rich Game awards. And it comes as no surprise!

Since its release earlier this year, Baldur’s Gate 3 has captured the hearts and minds of millions. Baldur’s Gate 3 sports an impressive array of review scores ranging from 95-100%, a tight and extremely high score to be had in one critic review – let alone over a dozen.

Larian Studios presented us with Baldur’s Gate 3 and took our breath away with its beautiful, high-quality writing. Between the exceptional narrator and the story-driven plot, the game is chock full of memorable moments that made players laugh, cry, or both at the same time. The game’s cast of voice actors did exceptional work bringing dimension and personality to every character you can meet in the game. This goes for side characters as well as main cast characters. Everyone was wonderfully portrayed.

To top that off, Larian presents the Sword Coast region of the Forgotten Realms to us with astounding graphics. They waste no chance to add depth to the universe, forging for us an incredibly representation of the universally beloved world of Dungeons and Dragons. Baldur’s Gate 3 not only serves to bait long-standing Dungeons and Dragons players into playing, but also draws in players to discover a universe they may never have heard of before!

With all this in mind, Baldur’s Gate 3 is up against four other games in both respective categories. Larian Studios is calling upon players to vote for their game.

There is no rush to get out there to vote. You have until January 2nd at 10:00 am PST to vote. Cast your vote for Baldur’s Gate 3 here!