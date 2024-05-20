Key Takeaways Larian Studios opens new Warsaw studio for ambitious RPG projects, tapping into abundant Polish talent.

No plans for Baldur's Gate 3 follow-up by Larian; studio to move away from D&D entirely.

Larian hiring for Warsaw location to work on two new RPGs, aiming for further success following recent acclaim.

Baldur's Gate 3 has taken the gaming world by storm, and Larian Studios is expanding its reach even further by opening a new studio in Warsaw, Poland. It will be assisting in developing two "very ambitious" new RPGs that haven't been announced as of the time of writing.

“The decision to open a permanent studio in Warsaw shows how serious we are about encouraging creativity, collaboration, and innovation in the heart of Poland's lively gaming scene,” said the head of the studio Ula Jach in a press release. “We're thrilled for the opportunity to collaborate with the abundant talent and expertise of the region, especially considering Poland's strong reputation as a hub for RPG and gaming enthusiasts." Poland is also the home of CD Projekt Red, the award-winning developer behind the likes of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and the rebounded Cyberpunk 2077.

Poland is well known for its RPG developers

Larian Studios Has Multiple Locations Around The World

The Warsaw location joins a list of capable Larian Studios around the world. They include: Quebec, Dublin, Guildford, Barcelona, Ghent, and Kuala Lumpur. Ghent, based in Belgium, is the original Larian that has been making games since 1996. It has steadily grown with successful series like Divinity: Original Sin and most recently, Baldur's Gate 3.

Unfortunately, a follow-up to Baldur's Gate 3 by Larian Studio isn't planned. The Founder Swen Vincke said during a GDC panel that the Belgian company is developing no expansions, DLC, or a sequel based on the Baldur's Gate series.

IGN reported that Larian plans to "move away from Dungeons & Dragons entirely and do something new." This is a huge shame for fans of the characters and the world of Baldur's Gate 3. Whether or not D&D-owner Wizards of the Coast hires another developer to make a sequel remains to be seen.

With Larian's latest acclaim, just as recently as last month with a BAFTA Best Game Award, the studio will likely get plenty of attention with its next few titles.

"Our plan for the Polish studio is very simple," said Vincke. "Build a team that can work on our two - very ambitious - new RPGs and enjoy the fruits of their labor."

Larian says it is currently hiring for the Warsaw location. However, only an Open Application is currently accepted on the official website's career section. That may change over the coming days. Baldur's Gate 3 is currently available on the PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PS5. Hopefully we'll hear more about Larian's upcoming projects in the near future.