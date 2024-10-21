It's October 2024, and Baldur's Gate 3 is still winning awards around the world. This time, Larian Studios has won multiple achievements in the Belgian Game Awards, including Best Narrative and Game of the Year. It makes sense that Baldur's Gate 3 is highly featured during this particular ceremony as the studio that made it is based in Ghent, Belgium.

A Big Night for Larian Studios

The Belgian developer Larian Studios won these awards in their home country:

Game of the Year

Audience Award

Best Narrative

Best Audio

Best Game Design

The jury for Best Narrative said in the press release "There is an enormous amount of effort and content put in the narrative lines." It also stated, "The storylines and characters became real for many players, which makes this game unique.”

Baldur's Gate 3 also took Best Game Design. "Even if you hate turned-base-combat, you'll still love Baldur's Gate 3 as it made the Dungeons & Dragons rules less boring." the jury said. "Every detail is just right; the difficulty levels are well balanced and there is an undeniable Larian touch in the way the toy box elements have been perfected."

There are some Belgian games that won other awards too. The Man Came Around took the Best Visual Art award, while Breachers received Best Multiplayer. The Belgian Game Awards jury compared Breachers as a love child of and Rainbow 6 in VR. "With a huge player community—and some practice to get the hang of it—once you're in, you are hooked."

Belgian Games Are On Sale

Multiple games featured during the show and prior years are currently on sale on Steam until October 23. Some of them include the following:

Verses of Enchantment - 70% off

Waking Tides - 25% off

Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic - 40% off

The Sisters 2: Road to Fame - 60% off

Blazing Sails - 60% off

Forge Industry - 50% off

Ghost on the Shore - 68% off

Midnight Protocol - 60% off

Dungeon Alchemist - 20% off

Please, Touch the Artwork - 40% off

Arisen 70% off

Deisim - 35% off

Sizeable - 80% off

Rolling Hamster - 60% off

Ary and the Secret of Seasons - 85% off

Brukel - 75% off

Trifox - 35% off

Unfortunately, Baldur's Gate 3 is currently full price on Steam, but it's well worth the price with an Overwhelmingly Positive review score from players. Our review called it a "masterpiece of a game that raises the bar for the genre."