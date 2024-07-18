Key Takeaways Baldur's Gate 3 has quite a few challenging boss fights, and we've ranked the hardest.

Auntie Ethel is a boss fight turned quest with appearances in Act One and Three.

A boss fight that's more of an explosive battle with minions can be found with Orthon Yurgir.

No Dungeons & Dragons campaign is complete without some killer boss fights, and Baldur's Gate 3 is no different. Across the game's three acts, there are over thirty possible boss fights that you and your party can find yourselves in, each one bearing a unique challenge and mechanics to overcome.

But not all bosses are made equal, and some boss battles prove far more difficult than others in Baldur's Gate 3. But on a roster of foes that includes vampire lords, mechanical titans, fire-breathing dragons, and the actual devil, which one is the hardest to defeat?

10 Thisobald Thorm

The bartender who's also the bouncer

The grossest boss battle in Baldur's Gate 3 by far has to be Thisobald Thorm of The Waning Moon. This member of the Thorm family absorbs elemental attacks and transforms them into elemental brews, which he then "regurgitates" (vomits) back on to the adventuring party.

He begins the battle with immunity to physical damage types, forcing the player to use magic attacks that fuel his brewing ability. And to make matters worse, he spawns imps and is joined by undead helpers to assist him in battle.

9 Auntie Ethel

Which one is she?

Auntie Ethel can appear in two possible boss fights, taking place near the beginning and the end of the campaign. Her ability to create multiple combat-capable decoys of herself, as well as the dangerous gauntlet leading up to her boss fight in Act One, turns her boss fight into an entire quest of its own.

Additionally, trying to succeed against Ethel while saving her prisoner Mayrina, as well as Mayrina's unborn child, can feel nearly impossible. Even if Ethel is defeated in her first boss battle, she manages to resurrect herself and continue her hunt for victims in Act Three, this time on the verge of digesting a child whole.

8 Orthon Yurgir

An explosive battle

To say that there's a lot going on in this fight is an understatement. With Displacer Beasts, Orthonic Handbombs, repeated invisibility, and an army of minions all at his disposal (in addition to extremely high damage output), Yurgir is an extremely tough battle.

While it is technically possible to neutralize him via dialogue options, they can be very difficult to succeed (and may not be in-line with how you want to play your character). If he isn't killed, Yurgir may even turn up in a future boss fight (but more on that later).

7 Flaming Fist Marcus

The Assault on the Last Light Inn

The surprise attack when starting a seemingly-normal dialogue in the second floor of the Last Light Inn is made even worse when given the task of preventing Isobel's kidnapping. Flaming Fist Marcus is a powerful foe on his own, but that doesn't stop him from bringing a horde of Winged Horrors to attack the inn and its inhabitants.

The Winged Horrors attacking Isobel's room will ignore players and go straight for her, forcing you to take them out fast while also subduing Marcus. And as if that all wasn't enough, Marcus is equipped with Vampiric Shout, allowing him to gain temporary HP each turn.

6 Cazador Szarr

#FreeAstarion

The boss fight against Cazador Szarr is basically a battle against Dracula. Equipped with intense amounts of Vampiric regeneration abilities, as well as enabling a three-round limit if Astarion is present before ascending to an ultra-powerful new form, Cazador is no joke.

Werewolves, bats, skeletons, and ghasts all side with Cazador in this underground battle, and players are forced to simultaneously fight Cazador, fend off his minions, save Astarion, and put a halt to Cazador's powerful blood ritual. And to top it all off, Cazador has a massive health bar with over 200 HP to take out in addition to his healing abilities.

5 Grym

Protector of the Forge

Our adventuring party thought that we were just smithing a cool new weapon in an abandoned ancient forge: we were sorely mistaken. The defender of the Grymforge, appropriately named Grym, is a brutal Act Two boss fight that none of us were ready for.

The floor of the forge has been covered in lava, which Grym is conveniently immune to taking damage from. Dealing massive damage and pretty much requiring players to defeat him by luring him into a crushing trap mid-battle, Grym is no walk in the park.

4 Ketheric Thorm

Just when you thought it was over...

The Battle of Moonrise Towers (a location that sounds more like an apartment complex than a massive castle) culminates in an epic multi-stage boss fight with Ketheric Thorm. Just as you are about to defeat him, he flees into the depths below the Tower, forcing you to follow him and venture through yet-another well-guarded gauntlet.

Players must defeat multiple Mind Flayers while freeing the Tower's prisoners, and then deal with Ketheric, who upon defeat summons the actual god of death for you to battle. Myrkul, Lord of Bones is a massive skeleton deity with powerful attacks and spells, adding yet another phase to Ketheric's gigantic boss battle.

3 Malus Thorm

Nurse, hand me the bonesaw

The most unsettling and creepy boss fight in Baldur's Gate 3 is also one of the hardest, with Malus Thorm and his coven of undead nurses attempting to perform an obviously lethal "surgery" on one of your party members. In addition to the blood-curdling body horror that ensues with the beginning of this encounter, the battle itself proves to be just as brutal.

Malus has an extremely high health of 276 HP, and is assisted by his undead nurses in the battle. The nurses are able to heal and buff Malus, and can even be revived one at a time by him if they are killed.

2 Orin The Red

Far below the streets of Baldur's Gate

Orin the Red is one of the most annoying bosses in the game thanks to her stacking "Unstoppable" trait, which lowers each incoming attack to 1 damage and refreshes each turn. Additionally, she has the ability to raise her own AC each turn after round one, consuming one of her Sanctuary-protected followers in the process.

Orin can also shape-shift into a giant "Slayer" form, heftily increasing her health and attributes while giving her access to brutal new attacks. This boss battle is almost a puzzle in itself of figuring out how to do damage to her, not to mention fending off her powerful sidekicks.

1 Raphael

One hell of a fight

It's hard to compete with the devil, both for the other bosses in the running for this list and for any players that go up against him. With the highest health of any enemy in the game at staggering (but thematically appropriate) 666 HP, Raphael is the toughest boss battle in Baldur's Gate 3.

Not only is Raphael a beast (especially after his transformation), but he comes with multiple allies to fight in combat, potentially including the earlier-mentioned boss Yurgir. Figuring out how to juggle all the chaos and mechanics in this battle is overwhelmingly difficult, but also incredibly satisfying if you somehow manage to defeat him.