One of last year's most popular games, Baldur's Gate 3 , is pushing modern consoles to the limit. In a recent blog post, developer Larian Studios revealed that the PlayStation and Xbox were receiving a small hotfix that puts a limit on the number of mods you can have active in one save file. The new cap is 100 different mods, as users were reporting that when they went beyond that number, the game's loading times would slow to a crawl, if not outright crash. As for why this hard cap is needed, it's because consoles have a limit in the amount of files they can process at any one time, while a PC doesn't have the same limitation, or if your system does, it's significantly higher than what the game would be accessing.

Mods were only added to the console versions with last September's Patch 7, and the total available only exceeded 100 this month, with as Larian put it, "a handful" of players pushing past that limit. Baldur's Gate 3 allows cross-save between platforms and PC, but be careful, if you have over 100 mods installed on PC, that save will get locked if you try to import it to a console. This issue also impacts cross-play, an upcoming feature that fans are still looking forward to, but it seems there's still technical hurdles to clear before we get more information about it.

The bad news for those love heavily modded games is that if your Baldur's Gate 3 save file has over 100 mods, you're locked out of playing it for the time being.

While the cap is frustrating, it's the result of hardware limitations, and there's nothing Larian can do about the processing power of a console. The bad news for those love heavily-modded games is that if your Baldur's Gate 3 save file has over 100 mods, you're locked out of playing it for the time being. That, Larian can fix, and they have plans on a fix in the future that will let you access those save files again. There's no release date for the second hotfix.

A Different Type Of Modding Experience

The mod experience on consoles isn't the free-for-all wild west of the Steam Workshop, and is instead, a curated experience. Larian goes through submitted mods, ensuring they meet technical and content requirements, and have to pass a rigorous testing process before they are uploaded to the console mod manager. Baldur's Gate 3 may have won the BAFTA award and earned plenty of perfect review scores, but modders have focused on small quality-of-life improvements to enhance the existing game. From adjustable party sizes to weightless gold, to new dice designs and even new classes, even on consoles, you can adjust the game in ways large and small, but only up to 100 different ways at a time.

Baldur's Gate 3 is one of the biggest success stories in gaming, and it's in large part due to the work of Larian Studios. Even after selling millions of copies and earning countless awards, the team is still working to improve the experience for the community, and while the mod limit is frustrating, it's at least been quickly acknowledged with safeguards put in place to protect your precious save files. The last change in the hotfix is a fix on Xbox that stops the game from crashing when flicking through multiplayer lobby settings.

