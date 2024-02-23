Key Takeaways Larian Studios addresses modding issues with promise of cross-platform mod support later this year.

Modding community eagerly anticipates official support after facing challenges with updates and patches.

Developers working diligently to integrate mods seamlessly into Baldur's Gate 3 for an enhanced player experience.

In a thrilling turn of events for the gaming community, Larian Studios, the masterminds behind 2023's Game of The Year Baldur's Gate 3, have announced groundbreaking developments in response to recent modding woes. Players were reeling after a hotfix that inadvertently wreaked havoc on numerous mods, including a beloved tool. However, Larian Studios, renowned for their dedication to player satisfaction, swiftly addressed the issue with a promise that has set the community abuzz!

Michael Douse, the Director of Publishing at Larian Studios, took to X (formerly Twitter) to release a statement in the form of a thread; "We have a system but it needs to be tested and still requires work," he wrote. "I understand that it suck's [sic] when the game is updated and mods break. Our community teams will start talking with and looping in [the] modding community. For now, work continues."

The announcement heralds a new era of collaboration between developers and the passionate modding community, promising cross-platform mod support. With the update slated for release later this year, anticipation is high as players eagerly await mods' seamless and official integration into their Baldur's Gate 3 experience.

The Baldur's Gate 3 modding community, known for their ingenuity and dedication, has yearned for official support, facing challenges even during the game's early access phase. The journey of modders grappling with constant updates and patches has been fraught with obstacles, exemplified by the recent disarray caused by hotfix #18, which rendered the Baldur's Gate 3 Script Extender defunct. This setback, however, merely fueled the enthusiasm for a comprehensive solution.

Rest assured, the game in good hands

WombatMedic, a senior community strategist at Larian Studios, shed light on the process behind this endeavor on the official Discord server. Developers have been working diligently to bring this vision to fruition, with an ambitious timeline for the next major patch, anticipated to be "several months away." Wombat further reassured the community, acknowledging the need for enhanced communication and support, and informed the fans that they were assembling a team just for the endeavor.

Baldur's Gate's future is looking bright! Players can expect an even more immersive and customizable experience, whether playing for a while or for the first time. While you're here, check out our database for guides, news, and updates about Baldur's Gate 3!