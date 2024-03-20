Key Takeaways Baldur's Gate 3 OST on vinyl available for pre-order, shipping starts in summer 202

Fans of the acclaimed Baldur's Gate 3 have a little something to look forward to. Larian Studios has partnered with Gamemusic Records Label to bring us the Baldur's Gate 3 OST on vinyl. Anyone with a record player lying around can now enjoy “I Want To Live”, "Song of Balduran" and all the other Borislav Slavov masterpieces the way they were meant to be heard. In an age where everything we own is in digital form, owning a nice solid piece of plastic makes a welcome change.

Standard Vs Deluxe

The soundtrack is available to pre-order now and worldwide shipping is estimated to begin in the summer of 2024. There are a couple of editions to choose from, a standard edition and a limited, deluxe edition. They're both stunning in their own right, but there are some important differences between them. The standard edition will cost €59, the deluxe edition will cost €99.

If you go for standard, you'll receive three 12-inch vinyl discs (3x 180-gram LP) in a gatefold jacket with antistatic sleeves. Both sides of the sleeve feature beautiful artwork by the incredibly talented Magdalena Katańska. On the inside, you'll find a panoramic painting packed with references to the world and characters from the game. Even the discs themselves are made in a mix of black and purple, a reference to the dreaded (and now iconic) Mind Flayers.

The deluxe edition, on the other hand (which will only be available during the pre-order campaign) changes the inner sleeve to six paintings of Origin characters, the beloved heroes from the game. Each disc in this edition is also a different mix of colors, representing the relationships between the characters. Resembling an ancient grimoire, the deluxe edition also features a magnetic close box, a booklet featuring the piano score of one of the game's most famous tracks and extended liner notes.

How To Buy

You can place your order via either the Gamemusic Records Online Store or the Larian Merch Store. The standard edition will remain available for sale and the deluxe edition will only be available during the pre-order period. If you are interested, you'll probably want to act fast. Previous releases from Gamemusic Records, like Heroes of Might & Magic III OST or the Frostpunk Complete OST, sold out fast and went on to become highly sought-after collector's items. Keep an eye out for Gamemusic records CDs too, which are coming soon on their website.