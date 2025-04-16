After Baldur's Gate 3 was released back in August 2023, it seemed as though it was all anyone could talk about. It enjoyed practically overnight success, massive critical acclaim and almost instantly transformed Larian Studios into a premier developer. And, as one would expect of such a company, Larian Studios has been continuously updating and improving its game this whole time.

Major support for games can only last so long though, and support for Baldur’s Gate 3 has finally come to a close with the release of Patch 8. Moving forward, the only things future patches will address will be performance and bug-related. Larian Studios didn’t let it end quietly, though. Patch 8 brings one final dose of major features and content to the game, giving it a proper send-off as the studio shifts its focus onto its next big project.

One of Patch 8’s most substantial additions to Baldur’s Gate 3 is full crossplay support for all platforms. Indeed, a feature that is still altogether too rare in dedicated multiplayer games is now available in a primarily single-player RPG. Whether one is playing on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S or Mac, they can now freely campaign with all their friends on other platforms.

If your friend group is anything like mine, then this is a game-changer since everyone in mine grabbed it on different platforms, meaning no fantasy co-op shenanigans for us. Now we finally get to change that.

Larian Studios has also added Photo Mode to Baldur’s Gate 3. Now players can stop the game at any point to grab the perfect screenshot, edit it with their choice of several post-processing effects and even apply stickers should they so desire. It’s pretty much everything one could want when it comes to properly documenting their adventures for posterity. This was perhaps one of the game’s most important missing features considering just how good it looks, so it’s nice to finally see it addressed.

Lastly, Patch 8 brings twelve new subclasses to Baldur’s Gate 3, all of which come with the kind of care and attention fans would expect from Larian Studios these days. Far from simple collections of adjusted stats and old animations, every one of these new subclasses features new abilities, cantrips, animations, VFX and even some unique summons. The new Oath of the Crown paladin even has new Oathbreaker Knight dialogue.

The new subclasses can be seen below, and those wanting to see them put through their paces are actually in luck. Larian Studios has already released three videos dedicated to showing them off. They grouped roughly into support, combat and magic-focused types, making it all just a bit easier to digest.