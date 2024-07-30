Key Takeaways Larian's storytelling in Baldur's Gate 3 is a masterwork, but not without imperfections.

A narrative as layered and nuanced as that of Baldur's Gate 3 is ripe for all kinds of plot holes.

Spoilers ahead! You've been warned.

Baldur's Gate 3, after years in Early Access and lots of changes to the game, fully debuted in August of 2023. Due to a variety of factors such as story changes, original voice actors not being available, and other issues, complete story lines got replaced, cut, or massively altered. However, the core plot and characters remained the same: a solid, well-crafted story that players can really sink their teeth into.

Related Baldur's Gate 3: 10 Secrets And Easter Eggs In a game this massive, you were bound to miss some things!

But no story is without its imperfections and BG3 is not an exception to this rule. While some issues are glaring, others are more subtle and may only be noticed by keen storytellers or Dungeons and Dragons fans. What are the biggest plot holes in Baldur's Gate 3?

This article contains MAJOR spoilers for the entire story of Baldur's Gate 3 including plot points, character reveals, and more.

9 Why Don't The Githyanki Care About The Blood Of Lathander?

They Just Killed A Bunch Of Monks For A Place To Crash?

In a middle section between Acts I and II, the player can encounter a monastery that Githyanki have occupied, and presumably they've taken out all of the monks who lived there. Through exploring the grounds, the player discovers that the monastery houses the mythic Blood of Lathander. However, the Githyanki don't seemed concerned at all about this relic as they frantically search for the Artefact instead.

Given that the whole thing is a ploy for Vlaakith to gain Godhood, some istik relic of some so-called deity may not matter much. But it's still surprising that the Githyanki don't really comment on the monastery's previous tenants or their beliefs at all. There are no living monk prisoners, the temple looks decrepit beyond a recent occupation, and the Gith keep saying they just arrived. Perhaps the timeline for this story got adjusted due to other changes within the greater narrative of the game.

8 Why Are There No Bonuses For NOT Using Tadpoles?

And There Are Barely Any Negative Side Effects

Many players complained that, once they "evolve" in Act III, they get those unsightly Mindflayer eyes. But it's a small price to pay for the incredibly useful abilities the Illithid infection gives them. The game also doesn't seem to care whether or not a player exploits the Mindflayer tadpoles in the game at all.

The only real negative effect is Mindflayer eyes and there are no benefits for a player if they choose not to partake in the tadpoles at all. There isn't even an achievement of any kind as additional salt in the wound for do-gooders and players who hate the bitey mind worms.

7 Why Can't The Player Side With Orpheus' Honor Guard?

It's All Ghaik To Them

After the player confronts Vlaakith, they can enter the Astral Prism and discover a Mindflayer and an imprisoned Gith. Very quickly, the Emperor reveals himself and explains that the prisoner is Orpheus, Gith's son with the power to fight the Elder Brain and a target of Vlaakith's. While the player can be antagonistic toward the Emperor, they cannot outright side with Orpheus' honor guard and save the prince right then and there.

Related Baldur's Gate 3: Hardest Bosses, Ranked The initiative order doesn't matter if you were doomed from the start.

In fact, there's no option to talk to the honor guard at all. They automatically treat the player as hostile and attack after the cutscene with the Emperor. As the rogue Mindflayer later explains, the Gith may have sensed the player's tadpole and assumed it was just a ghaik in waiting and needed to be exterminated. But not having the option to even talk to them seems like an oversight. Of course, players spend the whole game believing they have agency only to find out their choices didn't really matter so, who's to say?

6 Why Is Omeluum Held Prisoner At The Iron Throne?

Don't Give Up The Gith Egg...

In Act III, the player can elect to save Iron Hand gnome captives from the Iron Throne along with Wyll's dad. While there, if the right choices have been made, Omeluum can be found chained to a chair in a back room and rescued. It doesn't make much sense for Gortash to have kidnapped him or for the two to have run into each other, really. Even Blurg doesn't know where Omeluum is.

It's true that the player can find remnants of the automatons from Lenore's Tower in the Underdark, so maybe that's where Gortash nabbed Omeluum. But that's a ton of blank filling and supposition. Finding Omeluum in the Iron Throne feels like a story thread that was abandoned, but the character was kept around because he's just the coolest Mindflayer ever.

5 Why Don't The Gods Care About The Absolute?

And What Is Shar Really Up To Anyway?

Shar and Mystra both reveal themselves to party members in BG3 for different reasons. But Mystra charges Gale with taking down the Absolute due to the threat it poses to Faerûn and, by proxy, her position as Goddess of Magic. So if she and Shar know how powerful this Elder Brain is, shouldn't the other deities know, as well?

Related 11 Weirdest Items in Baldur's Gate 3 Here’s to the items that made us confused, shocked or just laugh out loud.

Obviously, Withers is there on behalf of Kelemvor in a sense, but moreso as a punishment than protection. And Selûne only gets involved because the party rescues her long-imprisoned daughter Dame Aylin. The deities are not known for direct intervention, but no other Chosen make an appearance in the game apart from those of the Dead Three. This choice might have been made to make the story less complicated, but it doesn't make much sense if the Absolute is that dangerous.

4 Why Can't The Player Find The Doppelganger?

Is Orin Tadpoled...?

At a certain point in Act III, Orin the Red begins impersonating someone in the player's camp. Gortash reveals this to try and gain the player's trust, but cannot say exactly who the imposter is. At some point, Orin will reveal just who she has abducted and that the player must duel her or kill Gortash to avoid that character becoming Bhaal food.

However, the game establishes many, many times that anyone who is tadpoled can communicate telepathically or, at the very least, recognize fellow tadpoles. When someone like Halsin is abducted, it makes sense that this avenue wouldn't be available. But the player should still be able to leverage this ability to eliminate who the imposter could be in the core party.

3 Shouldn't Mephistopheles Care About Cazador's Ritual?

He Literally Became A God During The Spellplague Y'all

Mephistopheles is a powerful archdevil, Hell's greatest wizard, and noted for his incredible cunning. If he made a deal with Cazador for 7,000 souls — even in exchange for something as serious as vampire ascension — that seems like a wager he'd be interested in collecting on, doesn't it? And yet, if the player stops Astarion or Cazador from completing the ritual, Mephy is denied those souls.

This could be chalked up to his mutable nature and how easily distracted he can become. But it also feels like a convenience to avoid adding a layer of difficulty to a game already full of hundreds of branching story options.

2 Why Can't Dammon Fix Karlach Fully?

Just Let Players Save That Hot Cinnamon Roll

There are two instances where Dammon uses Infernal Iron to make it so Karlach's Infernal Engine doesn't incinerate her or anyone who touches her. But throughout Act III, the player finds tons of Infernal Iron — including some with different image icons than the normal item. This suggests that Karlach could have had a third fix for her Infernal Engine.

This remains more of a loose end or "what if?" than a plot hole, and may just be the result of cuts made to the game for faster development. In another world, Karlach is engine-free and having a gaggle of kids in Baldur's Gate.

1 What's With The Emperor's Sudden Change Of Heart?

At Least Make It Run Away Like The Pragmatic Coward It Is

Many players have voiced their confusion and distaste over how the Emperor responds to not letting it take the reins of Orpheus in Act III. The Mindflayer has been clear all along that it wants to survive and, while it would prefer to survive independently, it also knows that it doesn't stand a chance against the Elder Brain without the power of the Dead Three's stones.

But when it just up and peaces out after the player says they don't want to kill Orpheus, it just feels bad. Even if the Emperor didn't see a way to win against the Elder Brain, why would it join the Mindflayer ranks again? Is fleeing to a place far from the Elder Brain's reaches not an option? The Emperor is a Mindflayer with tons of abilities and experience from his life as an adventurer, after all. Though this narrative choice ties up a loose end, it left many players feeling a bit betrayed and let down.