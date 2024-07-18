Key Takeaways Baldur's Gate 3 offers vast content with thousands of items, side quests, and dialogue paths to explore and possibly miss.

Discover Easter eggs like Volo and Elminster's appearances, a "Rat Bat" weapon, and Critical Role cameos in the game.

Keep an eye out for references to popular media like Always Sunny, Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Witcher, and Warcraft in Baldur's Gate 3.

Baldur's Gate 3 is infamous for its incredibly large scale. With thousands of items, hundreds of side quests, and seemingly infinite dialogue paths, there's as much content to see in the game as there is content to miss.

In a world as vast and colorful as Baldur's Gate 3's, with developers as well-read and cheeky as those at Larian Studios, it should be no surprise that the game is full of Easter eggs. Whether it be references to the Dungeons & Dragons tabletop game, nods to other gaming franchises, or callbacks to past installments in the Baldur's Gate series, there are some great Easter eggs in the game that you don't want to miss.

10 Volo (And Elminster)'s Guide To Monsters

A meeting of the minds (kind of)

NPCs Volo and Elminster, who each make several appearances in Baldur's Gate 3, both actually originate from outside the Baldur's Gate video game series. Both characters appear in a multitude of other sourcebooks and stories set in the Forgotten Realms universe, with both characters appearing in content for over two decades at this point.

Perhaps the most notable appearance of the duo together is in the Dungeons & Dragons Fifth Edition supplement book Volo's Guide to Monsters. This title not only gives tabletop players new monsters to incorporate into their games, but also features hilarious commentary from both Volo and Elminster, the latter of whom has taken to proofreading the former's underwhelming work.

9 The "Always Sunny" Rat Bat

Time to do some Charlie work

In the second act of the game, fans of FX's sitcom It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia can grab a rare weapon from the show, appropriately located at the local bar The Waning Moon. The "Rat Bat" weapon is a +1 greatclub with 1-8 damage and is enhanced with Rat Catcher, which gives attack rolls against beasts advantage for the wielder.

The Rat Bat is a reference to a Season 6 episode of Sunny in which it is revealed that Charlie takes care of the bar's rat problem by means of a gruesomely-modified baseball bat. There is also a secret modifier to this item in-game, giving an extra 1d6 Piercing damage to the target.

8 Pike And Grog From Critical Role

I thought they were from Exandria?

Matt Mercer's influence on Baldur's Gate 3 extends past his voice acting role as Minsc, the ranger companion, with Mercer's hit show Critical Role making an easy-to-miss cameo in the third act of the game. Fan-favorite characters Pike and Grog can be seen sitting in a tavern at Baldur's Gate, relaxing after an adventure.

Pike, a Gnome Cleric played by Ashley Johnson in Critical Role, and Grog, a Goliath Barbarian played by Travis Willingham, can both be found together in the Elfsong Tavern in the Lower City area of Baldur's Gate. They don't do much other than sit around, but it's still great to see actual play series represented in mainstream D&D projects.

7 The Cabbage Vendor

For all the Last Airbender fans

In the heart of the city of Baldur's Gate, a gentleman who sells cabbage for a living can be found with his cart overturned and his wares (cabbage) scattered across the pavement. This is a reference to a recurring joke from the popular Nickelodeon series Avatar the Last Airbender, in which a vegetable merchant is repeatedly caught up in the antics of the episode through no fault of his own, resulting in chaos and bad fortune for the vegetable stand.

The character's name in Baldur's Gate 3 is Geezer Loryss, and he can be found in the Lower City area of Baldur's Gate in Act Three of the game. He has some short dialogue options, lamenting the loss of his newfound stock of cabbages, but players who approach him as a Monk class character will get some especially negative remarks from Loryss, implying a distaste for monks (perhaps this includes a certain young airbender we know).

6 Quoth The Raven

Nevermore!

This Edgar Allan Poe Easter egg is fairly common, and can be found whenever a character summons a Raven as a familiar/companion. Raven summons in the game, found via casting Find Familiar, a summon spell, or the use of an item, are automatically named "Quoth", a reference to Poe's iconic poem The Raven.

Developers and writers at Larian Studios like a bit of pun-based humor, it would seem, as the classic poem repeatedly reads, "Quoth the Raven, 'Nevermore'". So, for anybody running a little buddy-intensive build for their Wizard or Ranger, keep an eye out for Quoth the Raven!

5 Geralt Of Rivia

The Witcher takes some... downtime

Near the start of Act Three, players are bound to come across a thriving business named Sharess' Caress, filled with NPCs awaiting "appointments". One of these NPCs appears to be none other than Geralt from The Witcher franchise, sitting across from who we can only assume is Geralt's companion Yennefer.

The two can be located on the first floor of Sharess' Caress, sitting at a small wooden table surrounded by three large chairs. The white-haired spellcaster Geralt can be seen sipping a beer, sporting a white tunic and, of course, a ponytail. Unfortunately, he is not available to play a round of Gwent with you.

4 Divinity: Original Sin Portraits

Insert meme of Leo DiCaprio pointing at TV

Before Baldur's Gate 3, Larian Studio's most recent release was the fantasy RPG Divinity: Original Sin 2, and their love for the characters of that world crosses over into Baldur's Gate 3 in perfect fashion. Throughout the game, colorful portraits of many Divinity: Original Sin characters can be found on display in homes, taverns, and other buildings.

The paintings can even be picked up and viewed in the player's inventory, with each one giving a brief description of its corresponding Divinity character. So far, portraits of Fane, Lohse, Marcus Miles, Sebille Kaleran, and Ifan ben-Mezd have been tracked down by players throughout the game (we recommend looking for Sebille's portrait in the Gnarled Teahouse from Act 1).

3 The Doomhammer

Warcraft arrives to the Sword Coast

For the hardcore fantasy RPG fans out there, Blizzard's iconic Warcraft series gets a nod from Larian Studios in the form of a weapon called the "Doom Hammer". The weapon is inspired by the Doomhammer, wielded by Thrall in the iconic MMO World of Warcraft, and has some pretty cool additional abilities.

The Doom Hammer is, as the name suggests, a two-handed hammer falling under the Maul category of melee weapons. The uncommon weapon comes equipped with Edge of Terror, which upon successful attacks gives targets a debuff preventing them from regaining hit points. It also gives undead creatures disadvantage on attack rolls, so keep an eye out for any Crypt Fiends when wielding!

2 Undertale Mirror

Despite everything, it's still you

Whenever player characters approach and interact with a mirror (outside of special mirrors like the Magic Mirror at base camp), they will be met with a short but sweet reference to the hit indie game Undertale. Upon looking into the mirror, your character will remark some form of the phrase "Still me, despite everything", popping up on the screen in the form of dialogue.

"Still me, despite everything" is a reference to Undertale's own mirror interaction dialogue, in which the game narrates "Despite everything, it's still you" as lead character Frisk stares into a mirror. The iconic line from Undertale is beloved by fans, and has clearly made a mark on somebody at Larian!

1 Past Baldur's Gate Characters

Wait... I know that guy!

Baldur's Gate 3 shares a setting with previous installments of the series, but for the most part, the plot and characters are all different. However, there are a few cameos throughout the game that longtime fans of the series will be excited to see return in the latest installment.

The most primary example is probably Minsc, a ranger character with appearances throughout the Baldur's Gate series, who is available to players in Baldur's Gate 3 as a playable companion character. But, of course, returning characters Jaheira, Elminster, Volo, Sarevok, Viconia, and plenty of others appear throughout the game as well, bringing in a hefty dose of nostalgia for hardcore fans.