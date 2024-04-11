Key Takeaways Baldur's Gate 3 won BAFTA awards for Best Game, Music, Narrative, EE Players' Choice, and Supporting Role.

The game has sold over 10 million copies worldwide and has a MetaCritic score of 96, along with a 95% overall rating on Steam.

Other games like Alan Wake 2 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder also won awards at the BAFTA event.

Baldur's Gate 3 has won a total of five BAFTA awards from this year's ceremony that took place Thursday night. Most importantly, it has taken the event's biggest prize: Best Game.

Baldur's Gate 3 has won many Game of the Year awards.

What BAFTA awards did Baldur's Gate 3 win?

Baldur's Gate 3 has won the five following BAFTA categories:

Best Game

Music

Narrative

EE Players' Choice

Performer in a Supporting Role (given to Andrew Wincott, who voiced Raphael)

"I look at every single image of the game we've made and I know how work went into it, how much effort the team put into every single microsecond of this incredibly large, large game that took us so long to make," said director Swen Vincke during the acceptance speech for Best Game. "It's a testament to their incredible talent."

Baldur's Gate 3 has been a massive success for developer and publisher Larian Studios. It has sold over 10 million copies worldwide and has an incredible MetaCritic score of 96 across 119 outlets. It also won Game of the Year at The Game Awards this past December, where Vincke wore a badass suit of armor. Additionally, there are over 500,000 Steam reviews with a 95% overall rating.

Baldur's Gate 3 Didn't Win All The Awards

While Baldur's Gate 3 seems to dominate this awards season, other games have won BAFTA's at the event. Alan Wake 2 nabbed two awards for Artistic Achievement and Audio Achievement. Meanwhile, Super Mario Bros. Wonder took two with Family and Multiplayer. Nintendo also was bestowed with a Technical Achievement award for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Indies also got some love from the BAFTA's. They won the following:

Viewfinder - British Game, New Intellectual Property

Venba - Debut Game

Tchia - Game Beyond Entertainment

Dave the Diver - Game Design

Unfortunately, Baldur's Gate 3 is still full price as of the time of writing, but it has seen releases on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.