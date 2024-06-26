Key Takeaways Baldur's Gate 3 won Game of the Year and praised for authentic representation.

Larian Studios' game beat stiff competition in the Gayming Awards.

Larian won several awards, but CEO suggests Baldur's Gate 3 as the last they'll develop for the series.

The successful PC and console RPG Baldur's Gate 3 won multiple Gayming Awards Tuesday night, taking home the title of Game of the Year. Indie game Thirsty Suitors also did well, winning Best Indie LGBTQ Indie Game and the Authentic Representation award.

Shadowheart's character was praised during the Gayming Awards.

Somehow, Baldur's Gate 3 is Still Getting Praised

Larian Studios' Baldur's Gate 3 is still winning Game of the Year awards left, right, and centre more than six months into 2024. During the Gayming Awards, this Larian RPG beat out some steep competition, including Final Fantasy XVI, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Spider-Man 2, and Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical.

Also, Baldur's Gate 3 took the award from Gayming Magazine's Readers. Wizards of the Coast, the company that owns the Baldur's Gate IP, also had their own Jeremy Crawford take the Gayming Icon Award for his work on the Dungeons & Dragons series.

Larian also won the best LGBTQ+ Character Award for Shadowheart. Other nominees include Horizon: Forbidden West's Aloy, Dion Lesage from Final Fantasy XVI, and the titular character Tchia.

PlayStation technically didn't leave empty-handed, despite Aloy losing the award. The LGBTQ+ Geek Entertainment Moment of the Year was given to the impactful The Last of Us HBO episode of Long, Long Time.

Thirsty Suitors, which was published by Annapurna Interactive, received acclaim as well. Thirsty Suitors won the Authentic Representation Award other highlight games like Baldur's Gate 3, The Sims 4, and Coral Island.

"The Gayming Awards are on a journey of evolution, and I’m honored that we’re able to celebrate the best our community has to offer," said Founder of the Gayming Awards Robin Gray in a press release. "We’re a small company that has been greatly affected by the global economy and this has caused some issues within our community."

Another Awards Show Gave Baldur's Gate 3 Prestige

Baldur's Gate 3 recently won at the MCV/Develop Awards in the UK earlier this month. The game was awarded with the following achievements:

Audio Innovation of the Year

Narrative Innovation of the Year

The developer itself, Larian Studios won Major Studio of the Year from the event. Another prestigious British awards organization, BAFTA, gave Baldur's Gate 3 the top prize too.

Unfortunately, Baldur's Gate 3 seems to be the last entry in the series Larian Studios is working on.

"That's literally the opposite of what Larian is about," said the company's CEO Swen Vincke to GameSpot when asked about a possible sequel by the studio. "We want to do big, new things. We don't want to rehash the thing that we've done already."