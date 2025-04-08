In the recent Nintendo Switch 2 Direct on April 2, 2025, Nintendo unveiled Donkey Kong Bananza, showcasing a refreshed design for the iconic character. This new look has garnered attention, notably receiving approval from Kevin Bayliss, one of the original artists behind Donkey Kong's design in the Donkey Kong Country series.

A Nod to the Past with Modern Flair

The redesigned Donkey Kong in Donkey Kong Bananza hearkens back to his classic appearance, whilst featuring a more approachable and expressive demeanor. His rounder facial features, slightly shorter stature and refined fur texture give him a more animated and lively look. This update aligns with Nintendo's recent trend of modernizing character designs while still staying true to their roots, as seen in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. While similarities exist between the movie's portrayal and the new game design, both seem to be independent reimaginings rooted in the original concept of Donkey Kong, rather than a direct continuation of the Donkey Kong Country aesthetic.

The primary motivation behind this redesign appears to be enhancing the character's expressiveness, allowing for a more engaging player experience. In the reveal trailer, Donkey Kong exhibits a wide range of exaggerated facial expressions and fluid movements, reinforcing a playful and energetic personality. This increased expressiveness may suggest that Donkey Kong Bananza will emphasize humor and personality-driven storytelling, much like other modern Nintendo platformers.

Consistency Across Nintendo Titles

Observant fans first noticed this updated Donkey Kong design during the initial Switch 2 reveal in January, where a clip from Mario Kart World featured the character's new look. At the time, speculation ran wild, with many wondering if this was an isolated redesign for Mario Kart or a sign of a larger shift for the character. Now, with the reveal of Donkey Kong Bananza, it's evident that Nintendo is aiming for a more unified and standardized look for Donkey Kong across multiple titles.