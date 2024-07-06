Key Takeaways Bandai Namco announces Bleach: Rebirth of Souls, a 3D arena fighter based on the popular anime/manga series.

The game features iconic characters and allows players to unleash unique sword abilities like Bankai in action-packed battles.

Bleach: Rebirth of Souls will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, with more details to be unveiled in the coming months.

Soul Reapers around the world, it's finally time. Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. has officially announced that the mega-popular Bleach anime/manga series will be getting its own 3D arena fighter, titled Bleach: Rebirth of Souls.

The game was unveiled at the Bandai Namco Summer Showcase, which was held at this week's Anime Expo 2024 in Los Angeles, CA. The event, which boasted appearances from Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero and Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream, was held both in-person and livestreamed on Bandai Namco Entertainment's YouTube channel. While series creator, Tite Kubo, let out the surprise a bit earlier than planned, fans of Bleach were treated to a flashy-yet-upgraded look at the new title, which as of writing, does not have a release date.

Bandai Namco has released a statement regarding Bleach: Rebirth of Souls, saying:

Awaken the blade and reverse your fate in BLEACH REBIRTH OF SOULS. Engage in thrilling action-packed battles with iconic characters from the legendary anime franchise including Ichigo Kurosaki, Rukia Kuchiki, Uryu Ishida, and Yasutora Sado (Chad). In the game, players will be able to unleash unique sword abilities like Bankai and unlock new forms in battle to claim victory against their opponents. Bandai Namco will unveil many more exciting details about the game in the months to come.

The Blade is You

For those who may not be familiar with the franchise, Bleach, stylized as BLEACH, is a sword-fighting action manga created by Tite Kubo that ran in Weekly Shonen Jump until 2016. The series follows regular high-schooler Ichigo Kurosaki, who, after one fateful night, becomes a Soul Reaper, a swordsman who slays evil spirits in Tokyo and beyond. Many fans know the series for its popular anime, however, which ran from 2004 to 2012, and then a sequel series/continuation, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, which started in 2022. Many anime movies, stage plays and even a big-budget 2018 Japanese film adaptation have been made, with many considering the franchise one of the fated Big Three alongside Naruto and One Piece.

On the video game front, the Bleach franchise hasn’t had a huge game on consoles since Bleach: Brave Souls, a free-to-play Gacha game, in 2016. Since then, only mobile releases like Bleach: Paradise Lost and Bleach: Soul Rising have been released. Even before then, it only had a few games on PlayStation 2 and 3, as well as Nintendo DS. Now fans of the iconic manga/anime can revel in a true big game worthy of the series’ name on modern-day consoles.