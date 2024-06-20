Key Takeaways Bandai Namco Summer Showcase on July 5, with trailers likely to be aired. No stream confirmed.

The Bandai Namco Summer Showcase 2024 will take place at Anime Expo, revealing new details about upcoming games or content for the Dragon Ball, Gundam, and Sword Art Online series. The one-hour show, announced on Wednesday, will have "surprises in store" for anime fans. The publisher has also revealed what will be available on the event's show floor.

Sword Art Online will have a presence during the Bandai Namco Summer Showcase.

The Bandai Namco Summer Showcase Might Have Some Sizzle

Thankfully, this Bandai Namco Summer Showcase is soon. The show starts on July 5 at 5:30 pm Pacific at the Petree Hall in Los Angeles. It doesn't seem like it will be streamed, but the trailers will likely be aired in the same timeframe. There will be a panel set up with "top anime game makers from Japan to deliver a string of game news and reveals," according to Bandai Namco's website.

This panel sounds beefy by the sound of Bandai Namco's wording. It's promising "a programming slate heavy with announcements, reveals and first looks at anticipated anime games."

After this waterfall of information (hopefully), Anime Expo attendees will be able to check out Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero and Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream around booths #2300 and #2600. The Gundam Breaker 4 demo is at Booth #2406. Bandai Namco has promised photo-ops and collectables at the event too.

Expect Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero character reveals during the show.

Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero Will Likely be a Highlight

Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero is due to release on October 10 for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. We'll likely get more character announcements during the show and perhaps a breakdown of the modes we should expect.

The story mode of Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero will be fascinating as you can either go through the narrative unchanged or take on new routes by making alternate choices. We'll be getting the perspective of the plot from eight different characters.

It may be unlikely, but we could hear about the future of the Tales of series from Bandai Namco. PS3 titles, such as Tales of Graces f and the Tales of Xillia games haven't been remastered for modern platforms yet. Additionally, we could get a sequel to Tales of Arise, which received a fantastic 87 Metacritic score by 78 outlets.

"Tales of Arise is the best Tales game in over a decade," said our review. "It’s the advancement the series has needed for quite some time now, such as the far more explorative dungeon designs (as small as they are) and the switch to the Unreal Engine." Hopefully, these "surprises" include the Tales of series in some shape or form.