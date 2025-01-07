It's hard to deny the impact that Batman Arkham games have had on the superhero genre of video games, save for the terrible Suicide Squad game. Even though it all started with Batman Arkham Asylum, there are fundamentally no side quests in the first game, with Rockstar only starting to include side quests from Arkham City onwards.

Thankfully, the quality of side quests only got better from Arkham City to Arkham Knight, with the latter having some of the best side missions that deserve accolades of their own, especially in the Season of Infamy DLC. These best side missions from the Arkhamverse also include Arkham Origin’s side missions into this list since the game follows in the main series’ footsteps far better than the Suicide Squad game did, which is excluded from this list.

10 Shot in the Dark

Batman Arkham City

The premise of this side quest is simple: Deadshot’s victims are scattered across Arkham City, some even get taken down right in front of the Bat, and the player must use the clues from the murder site to figure out the next target. The problem is that Deadshot is one step ahead of Batman.

As the player figures out clues to track him down, things slowly start to unravel and Deadshot’s motives start to become clear. Eventually, the mission leads to a climatic showdown against the assassin who never misses a shot, which is a well-executed blend of stealth and combat. It’s a side quest that keeps players on edge and paints Deadshot in a light that perfectly captures his character.

9 Mad Hatter

Arkham Origins

The Arkham Origins version of Mad Hatter’s side quest takes the cake as the most memorable among his appearances in the series. Unlike Arkham City or Knight, this mission builds a stronger psychological element, much like Scarecrow sequence in Arkham Asylum’s main game.

Players are drawn into Hatter’s hypnotic world through a series of eerie events, culminating in a bizarre, dreamlike sequence that feels straight out of a horror version of Alice in Wonderland.

8 Gotham on Fire

Arkham Knight

Firefly’s explosive introduction as a most wanted villain in Arkham Knight was perfect. Setting out with a vendetta against Gotham’s firemen, whom he sees as unruly people who distinguish the art that is an uncontrolled flame, Firefly sets fire to three major fire stations in Gotham and runs away. As Batman, players pursue this fiery delinquent and engage in high-speed chases using the Batmobile to bring him down.

Sure, the side quest gets repetitive when it asks players to go through the same sequence of events for the third time, but the immense satisfaction of punching Firefly in the face after taking him down is unmatched.

7 Anarky Bombs

Arkham Origins

As one of the best missions in Arkham Origins, players will get to face Anarky, a villain that’s exclusive to this title only. Anarky has planted three bombs across Gotham, each one representing his anarchistic rebellion against authority, and it's up to Batman to defuse them.

What makes this quest truly stand out is the moral complexity behind Anarky’s character. After getting caught by Batman, Anarky delivers a speech that, surprisingly, makes a lot of sense. Unfortunately, Batman doesn’t feel obliged to answer him or share his point of view after listening to the speech. This creates a thought-provoking narrative that elevates the mission beyond a standard bomb disposal scenario.

6 Creature of the Night

Batman Arkham Knight

Often scaring the bejesus out of players, this side quest introduces itself in the form of a jump scare. Just when players are roaming around Gotham, minding their business, the Man-Bat pops up when the Batman is climbing up a ledge. The jumpscare wouldn’t have been that bad were it not for the bone-chilling shriek that the creature emits.

Eventually tracking Man-Bat across Gotham and curing him of his peculiar ailment adds a layer of humanity to the story, showing that even Gotham’s monsters have a chance at redemption.

5 Watcher in the Wings/Heir to the Cowl

Batman Arkham City and Arkham Knight

Split between Arkham City and Knight, this side quest duo involves the mysterious Azrael. Initially observing Batman from a distance in Arkham City, Azrael’s motives become clearer in Arkham Knight as he asks to be the Dark Knight’s successor.

This side quest’s appeal lies in its buildup. Azrael’s cryptic messages and the player’s final decision to either kill Batman or spare him add weight to the narrative. Throughout the AR fights in which Batman tests Azrael’s skills, and even during the finale, players are in control of Azrael. It’s a mission that feels deeply tied to Batman’s legacy and offers a rare moment of introspection.

4 Shadow War

Batman Arkham Knight: Season of Infamy

Shadow War dives into the legacy of Ra’s al Ghul and the League of Assassins after Talia al Ghul’s death in Arkham City. The mission kicks off when Batman discovers a bloodied trail left by the League’s assassins, or, as Alfred describes them, “crazy-ass ninjas”, leading him to their hidden sanctuary. Here, Ra’s al Ghul lies critically injured, and his loyal followers are split into two factions: those who want to revive him using the Lazarus Pit and those who believe he should die to preserve the League’s ideals, led by Ra’s al Ghul’s own daughter, Nyssa.

What makes Shadow War extraordinary is the player’s choice: they can destroy the Lazarus Machine and allow Ras Al Ghul to die with dignity or let him use the pit, condemning him to his immortality and madness.

3 In From the Cold

Batman Arkham Knight: Season of Infamy

Mr. Freeze’s side quest in Season of Infamy is a heart-wrenching story of love and sacrifice. When Freeze turns to Batman for help, it’s immediately clear that his motives are no longer villainous. Nora, his cryogenically frozen wife, has been kidnapped by a gang seeking to use her as leverage. Batman and Freeze join forces to rescue her, leading to an emotional showdown on an icy cargo ship.

What makes this mission special is its humanizing portrayal of Mr. Freeze. His vulnerability and unwavering love for Nora make him one of the series’ most tragic villains. The mission’s climax is bittersweet: Nora is dying, and her wish is to spend her last few days with Victor instead of being cryogenically frozen to delay her inevitable death. Fans praise this mission for its poignant storytelling and for providing closure to Freeze’s arc in the series. The snow-covered visuals and gripping combat sections are just the icing on the cake.

Probably my favorite side quest in the entire game, In From the Cold was the perfect conclusion to his tragic predicament.

2 Cold Call Killer

Batman Arkham City

Victor Zsasz’s chilling side quest in Arkham City begins innocuously, with a phone ringing on a street corner. Answering it reveals Zsasz’s voice, calm yet menacing, as he challenges Batman to locate another ringing phone before time runs out. The urgency of these timed races, combined with Zsasz’s taunting, creates a tense atmosphere that perfectly captures the serial killer’s unhinged nature.

The mission’s finale takes place at his hideout, where Zsasz, true to his twisted persona, has captured hostages and is about to kill them. Zsasz’s methodical yet deranged demeanor is clear in the way he covers his own body in scars for every single one of his kills. It is haunting, and this quest does an excellent job of showcasing his obsession with his “perfect kills”, as every time he takes someone’s life, he considers himself to be performing an act of mercy or art.

1 The Perfect Crime

Batman Arkham Knight

Taking a page out of Cold Call Killer and cranking the dial of lunacy up to 20, The Perfect Crime is hands down the most grotesque side quest in the entire Arkham Series. That said, it dives into the character of a brand-new villain and manages to portray his deranged character in such a perfect way that it will leave the hair on the player’s neck standing.

The mission begins with the discovery of mutilated bodies strung up across Gotham, each a victim of Professor Pyg’s twisted experiments. As Batman pieces together the clues, the trail leads to Pyg’s hideout: the abandoned Pretty Dolls Parlor.

Pyg’s obsession with “perfection” is reflected in his eerie monologues and the horrifying “Dollotrons” he’s created, which are mindless slaves that are his failed attempts at creating a perfect human being who can’t feel pain at all. The final boss fight is as grotesque as it is thrilling, with Pyg hurling his surgical tools while his Dollotrons swarm the arena.

This is arguably one of the most iconic side quests in the history of gaming, and those who have played it will never forget this mission, thanks to Pyg’s macabre design, his unsettling voice acting, and the disturbing nature of his crimes.