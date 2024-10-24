Well, that was fast. Just mere days after it was revealed Amazon Prime would be starting from scratch on its God of War TV series, the project has a new showrunner on board. And it's none other than Ronald D. Moore of Battlestar Galactica fame.

Deadline recently broke the news of Moore's addition to the upcoming adaptation. The screenwriter and producer became known for his work on Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Star Trek: Voyage in the '80s and '90s. He then went on to reboot the Battlestar Galactica series for the then-branded Sci-Fi network to critical acclaim.

Moore signed a multi-year overall deal with Sony Pictures Television back in June which likely made him a target for the studio. Moore has most recently seen success with a pair of long-running series in Outlander for Starz and For All Mankind on Apple TV+. Outlander began airing in 2014 and has an eighth and final season in the works. For All Mankind began streaming on Apple TV+ in November 2019 and began filming on its fifth season in July.

Award Winner Meet Award Winner

Ronald D. Moore earned himself Hugo, Peabody and Emmy awards for his work on his Battlestar Galactica revival. The God of War video game series, following its soft reboot by Sony Santo Monica Studio, also earned numerous accolades -- almost embarrassingly so. Both 2018's God of War and 2022's God of War Ragnarök were nominated for and won dozens of awards across the game's industry - including several Game of the Year nominations and wins. God of War and God of War Ragnarök won Hardcore Gamer's Game of the Year in both 2018 and 2022, respectively.

Mr. Moore is replacing former God of War showrunner Rafe Judkins and his fellow executive producers Hawk Ostby and Mark Fergus. Rafe Judkins is currently still in a partnership with Amazon Prime as he's the showrunner on the streamer's adaptation of The Wheel of Time. In July 2022, Amazon renewed The Wheel of Time for a third season, well over a year ahead of its second season premiere.

Amazon was said to be happy with the scripts delivered by Judkins and his team. It's unknown whether Ronald Moore will build upon the progress already made by the former television series developers, or whether the new showrunner will truly start from scratch. Sony Santa Monica's Cory Barlog, director of the award-winning 2018 God of War, remains onboard as an executive producer of the upcoming Amazon Prime series.

God of War and God of War Ragnarök were both massive successes for Sony across the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and later PC. The first sits around 23 million copies sold. Its sequel, Ragnarök, boasted about 15 million copies sold as of November 2023. The God of War series to date has sold over 76 million copies to date across the various PlayStation consoles. God of War, much like The Last of Us on HBO, has the potential to be a dual television and gaming juggernaut.

An inevitable third entry in the newer series has yet to be announced. There's also yet to be a timeframe for when we'll get to see Ronald Moore's take on the Amazon Prime series adaptation.