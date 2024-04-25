Key Takeaways Dive deep into F1 24 Career Mode with driver recognition and legacy options, customized goals, and secret team meetings.

Build a championship team with reputation affecting R&D, secret upgrades, and season modifiers for unique challenges each year.

Driver Accolades offer long-term milestones for drivers, while Two-Player Career Mode and Challenge Career provide new ways to experience F1 24.

Today, EA SPORTS is opening the curtain on the revitalized Career Mode in F1 24. A new Deep Dive video has been released which can be watched here that details what to expect with the changes in this year's mode. The idea behind this year's Career Mode is to introduce a single-player experience that mirrors the real life challenges the drivers encounter in the F1 paddock. For the first time, players will be able to choose one of the twenty drivers on the grid and begin a Career with that driver. Players also have the option to create a custom character and start in either F1 or F2.

Driver Recognition System

Adding to the ability to play the career with a current driver or a custom driver, F1 24 will allow players to build upon the legacy of iconic drivers from F1's history. This includes Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher as players can start a career with a legacy driver. Career Mode will be powered by the Driver Recognition System as more weight is given to decision making both on and off the track. Goals are presented for race weekends along with contract targets and season-long specific goals. These will feed into the Driver Recognition System which is designed to build a more meaningful and personalized standing in the paddock.

Players will grow their reputation and will receive new offers from teams mirroring the real world experience of F1. Players will have the ability to participate in secret contact meetings with rival teams to secure the best seats available. Players will work with their agent to get these secret meetings setup. Performance and goal achievement will help dictate the market value of the player. This all brings an element of risk of your current time finding out and risking consequences. If beginning in F2, players can opt for an academy team that will influence the opportunities in F1. Reaching out to those teams will potentially impact current F2 relationships.

Reputation of the player also rolls over to research and development in Career Mode. A better reputation means more motivation from a design standpoint and upgrades are produced much quicker with a smaller chance of them failing. Secret upgrades are also included with this to help build a championship team and stay ahead of the curve. A pool of resource points is allocated to build the best car on the grid. Players can opt to focus on one aspect of the car or spread those points for a balanced approach.

Once a full season is complete, new challenges arise with season modifiers. These season-long effects include high inflation for more expensive upgrades, chip shortages, and scenarios including aero-only and chassis-only upgrades. This will mean no two seasons will feel the same.

Driver Accolades, Other Career Options

Driver Accolades are new to F1 24 as long-term milestones that are tied to each driver based on real-world achievements that will need to be completed. Custom drivers are given a blank slate as they will acquire accolades as they play more. Taking on the Career as one of the twenty drivers is where this stands out. Taking the seat as Lewis Hamilton means a task for an eighth world championship will be provided, or with Max Verstappen, players will be tasked with defending a title. Playing as Icons also provides their own separate set of Accolades.

These new features will carry over to the Two-Player Career Mode, as well. This will allow for more varying storylines playing with a friend. A new way to experience the Career Mode in F1 24 is with Challenge Career. This will provide bite-sized scenarios throughout the year as players will choose an existing driver and team with events that are identical for all players. Completing these tasks will earn points and a spot on a global leaderboard. These will have multi-week seasons and players with the most points will be crowned champion of Challenge Career. In the future, these seasons will be determined by player voting and real driver influences.