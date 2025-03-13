BEAST: Bio Exo Arena Suit Team has been available on Apple TV for over a year now and has been my go-to game when it comes to wanting a quick pick-up-and-play team-based third-person shooter. With three-on-three action, the pace is quick and the bright, bold colors allow it to stand out compared to other team-based shooters on the market. Given that it's a mobile-centric game, and as someone who plays it on Apple TV, it's easy to think there's no depth here or much fun to be had, but there is.

It plays like a dream with a controller and has baked-in Xbox controller support that feels organic and allows you to hop into action quickly and take out foes. The shorter gameplay session of a few minutes at a time encourage you to act quickly and not wait around to deal out damage, while the smaller battlefields ensure that there's always something to do and someone to go after.

The most fun comparison has been this being a more user-friendly version of Titanfall because it is a fast-paced game with smaller teams -- so it's less daunting that a full-on FPS game, but you can also hop into your giant BEAST form and deal out more damage. The power fantasy thrills provided by hopping into your Titan in Titanfall are replicated nicely here, but with a more kid-friendly wrapper and a brighter visual style.

The most fun comparison has been this being a more user-friendly version of Titanfall

Dealing out Bright Damage

Given how few games have really tried to do the David vs. Goliath-style battle where you can assume both roles in a single play session, it allows BEAST to still be a unique experience and a fun one for Switch players. Having played it since day one on Apple Arcade, it's a riot to play for a half-hour play session -- or even do a deeper dive play session and go for unlocking more characters and BEASTs in a single session.

Team-based Blasting

BEAST is still available on Apple Arcade devices, which is good as some games are quickly taken off the service. Having it available as a ten dollar download on the eShop makes it a great value for the dollar. There's really nothing else quite like this on the Switch, as it never had a Titanfall game and team-based shooters are in short supply too. Buying it early, until 3/20, allows you to get it for $8.49, making it an even better value.