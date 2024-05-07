Key Takeaways Beautiful Glitch has announced Monster Prom 4: Monster Con, the latest entry in the popular dating sim franchise.

The game appears to be heading back to its roots following the third game's departure from the formula, while still looking to have some twists.

New love interests this time around include slimes, mimics, and a clown, all of whom have already become hits among the fanbase.

Ever since its initial release back in 2018, Beautiful Glitch's Monster Prom franchise has stuck around as one of the gaming world's most memorable visual novels/dating sims, with all the games so far receiving a roaring amount of praise from players, selling countless copies, producing a massive amount of memorable characters and even becoming prominent enough to the point where Monster Prom 3: Monster Roadtrip had a crossover with indie smash Cult of the Lamb in a free update last year. And during the game's sixth anniversary celebration, it was revealed that this love train isn't slowing down anytime soon, as the next game in the series, Monster Prom 4: Monster Con, was officially announced.

You and Me Could Write a Bad Romance

You can check out the reveal trailer at the link here, which shows that while Monster Prom 3: Monster Roadtrip took a detour (pun not intended) into roguelike survival territory, Monster Prom 4: Monster Con is apparently heading back to basics, with players trying to find love at the nerdiest convention ever, either solo or with friends in multiplayer. So expect many jokes revolving around anime, gaming, comics and more, along with even more colorful characters the franchise is known for, with new mechanics like being able to build your own comic book along the way, as well as some subtle tweaks to elements like the character portraits. Along with the core four playable characters, returning characters to try and romance include hipster vampire Lian and excited Eldritch abomination Zoe, because there would be no way that this game would take place at a convention and not involve Zoe in some way.

The other four characters rounding out our half a dozen hotties include Doug, a hunk of a slime cube promoted from playable DLC character in Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp to a full-on potential love interest, Omen, who appears to be some sort of chain-clad iron maiden spirit, Nico, a nearly-nude cosplaying mimic, and April, a clown (self-explanatory). Notably, in the short time since the game's announcement, the new class has already received a hefty amount of fan art (especially for April), which appears to hopefully be a sign of good fortune to come. No release window has been announced yet, but expect Monster Prom 4: Monster Con to hit the PC sometime in the future (with no other platforms having been announced yet).